Thailand’s cold season in 2026 to be warmer than normal

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 9:56 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand’s cold season in 2026 to be warmer than normal
Photo via Chang Puak Magazine

Thailand’s cold season is expected to begin next week, around a week later than usual, with temperatures forecast to be warmer than normal overall, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

In its seasonal outlook released on October 15, the department said temperatures across Thailand were expected to fall around the third week of October. The cold season is forecast to continue until around mid-February 2027.

Average minimum temperatures are expected to range from 22 to 23 degrees Celsius (°C), approximately two degrees above normal. However, some northern and northeastern areas could experience much colder conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upper North and upper Northeast may see minimum temperatures of 10 to 12°C. Bangkok is forecast to experience lows of 19 to 21°C, while surrounding provinces could see temperatures of 18 to 20°C

Thailand cold season
Photo by Jaran_Thailand via Getty Images

The coldest period is expected from late December to early February. Mountain summits, peaks and ridges may experience cold to very cold conditions, with frost possible in some areas.

The TMD attributed the warmer outlook to El Niño, which it expects to strengthen towards the end of this year and continue into early 2027, potentially pushing temperatures above normal.

Southern Thailand faces a different concern, with the department warning of possible heavy rainfall along the Gulf coast from Chumphon southwards during November and December. The forecast includes risks of flash floods, water runoff and rivers overflowing their banks.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Waves in the Gulf could reach two to four metres, while storm surges of four to five metres are possible in some locations, according to the outlook.

In January and February, the upper part of Thailand may experience thunderstorms, squalls and hail in some areas.

Mae Hong Son province
Mae Hong Son | Photo by chirawan via Getty Images

The department said the seasonal outlook was based on statistical data and climate models. It plans to update the forecast during the final week of October.

Despite expectations of cooler weather towards the end of the year, the TMD issued a separate warning on October 18 for heavy to very heavy rain across parts of Thailand between October 18 and 25.

From October 18 to 20, persistent rainfall was forecast in the South and East, with heavy to very heavy rain possible in some areas.

Rainfall is expected to increase from October 21 to 25 across the lower Northeast, Central Thailand, including Bangkok and its metropolitan area, the East and the upper South. Some locations may experience heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

The short-term rainfall warning is separate from the department’s longer-range cold-season outlook, and conditions may change as updated forecasts are released.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 9:56 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand pursues US0 million World Bank loan for clean energy Thailand News

Thailand pursues US$200 million World Bank loan for clean energy

17 hours ago
Thailand intercepts 7kg heroin in drink sachets bound for Australia Crime News

Thailand intercepts 7kg heroin in drink sachets bound for Australia

17 hours ago
Suspects killed in Si Sakhon clash linked to earlier cases South Thailand News

Suspects killed in Si Sakhon clash linked to earlier cases

18 hours ago
Man claiming to be tourist police in Phuket demands free meal Phuket News

Man claiming to be tourist police in Phuket demands free meal

18 hours ago
Woman storms Buriram abbot’s quarters in jealous rant Thailand News

Woman storms Buriram abbot’s quarters in jealous rant

19 hours ago
Thick white foam piles up in Pathum Thani canal as fish die Thailand News

Thick white foam piles up in Pathum Thani canal as fish die

19 hours ago
Pattaya cafe owner buys suspected burglar beer until police arrive Pattaya News

Pattaya cafe owner buys suspected burglar beer until police arrive

20 hours ago
Call centre scam gang tells student to fake own kidnapping Crime News

Call centre scam gang tells student to fake own kidnapping

20 hours ago
Bangkok karaoke raid nets 13 Vietnamese, one Thai Bangkok News

Bangkok karaoke raid nets 13 Vietnamese, one Thai

21 hours ago
Southeast Asia haze hits highest regional alert level Thailand News

Southeast Asia haze hits highest regional alert level

21 hours ago
Thailand pays 5.2 billion baht in flood relief, seeks 10.5 billion baht more Thailand News

Thailand pays 5.2 billion baht in flood relief, seeks 10.5 billion baht more

22 hours ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers swap orange vests for blue Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers swap orange vests for blue

23 hours ago
Woman who registered NENE ROYAL trademark speaks out Thailand News

Woman who registered NENE ROYAL trademark speaks out

23 hours ago
Thai police bust 30 million baht monk-blessed scratch card scam Crime News

Thai police bust 30 million baht monk-blessed scratch card scam

23 hours ago
Bangkok police catch drunk Laotian driver with fake licence Bangkok News

Bangkok police catch drunk Laotian driver with fake licence

1 day ago
Three Nigerians arrested in Bangkok cocaine investigation Bangkok News

Three Nigerians arrested in Bangkok cocaine investigation

1 day ago
Chinese embassy issues new Thailand travel warning over kidnappings Thailand News

Chinese embassy issues new Thailand travel warning over kidnappings

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 18 October: heavy rain in 14 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 18 October: heavy rain in 14 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Phetchaburi municipal worker arrested for selling meth pills Crime News

Phetchaburi municipal worker arrested for selling meth pills

2 days ago
Chinese fugitive behind mule account network arrested in Bangkok Crime News

Chinese fugitive behind mule account network arrested in Bangkok

2 days ago
Kanchanaburi road collapses on Saeng Chuto Road Thailand News

Kanchanaburi road collapses on Saeng Chuto Road

2 days ago
Rainbow oil slick found in Prachin Buri rice paddies again Thailand News

Rainbow oil slick found in Prachin Buri rice paddies again

2 days ago
Sisaket temples handed lottery-style tickets worth 10 million baht Thailand News

Sisaket temples handed lottery-style tickets worth 10 million baht

2 days ago
Bangkok tuk tuk driver fined after charging tourists 4,000 baht Thailand News

Bangkok tuk tuk driver fined after charging tourists 4,000 baht

2 days ago
Students arrive for China trip to find no flight tickets booked Bangkok News

Students arrive for China trip to find no flight tickets booked

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand weather today, 19 October: heavy rain in 27 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain