Thailand’s cool season is here, but don’t expect much cold

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 10, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read
Thailand’s cool season is here, but don’t expect much cold
Photo via Magnific

Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Thailand officially entered its cool season yesterday, November 9, but temperatures are expected to be milder than usual this year, with Bangkok forecast to see lows of just 19 to 21°C and the coldest weather arriving in January 2027.

Nattawut Daendee, acting director-general of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), announced the start of the cool season, explaining that temperatures would not immediately drop across the country.

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He said the seasonal transition is marked by changes in wind patterns and weather conditions, while the extent of the temperature drop will depend on cold air masses moving south from China.

As a result, conditions may vary between regions during the early part of the season. Some areas could experience cooler weather, while others may remain hot during the day or continue to receive rainfall.

cycling in park stock
Photo via Magnific

The department expects a milder-than-usual cool season, with El Niño and global warming potentially contributing to higher temperatures. However, periods of colder weather are still possible when strong cold air masses from China reach Thailand.

The coldest conditions are expected in January 2027, when temperatures in the upper northern and northeastern regions could fall to around 10 to 13°C.

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Chiang Rai could experience even lower temperatures of 9 to 11°C, while mountain peaks may see particularly cold conditions, including the possibility of frost.

Bangkok, meanwhile, is expected to experience minimum temperatures of around 19 to 21°C, with cooler mornings on some days rather than sustained cold weather.

The shift is already reflected in the daily forecast. Bangkok was expected to have a cool, windy morning today, November 10, with temperatures dropping to 22 to 23°C, while mountain peaks in the North could see lows of 9 to 15°C.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 10, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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