Thailand welcomes cooler mornings as temperatures dip

Photo courtesy of iStock

A high-pressure system or moderate cold air mass continues to cover Thailand and the South China Sea, leading to cooler morning temperatures across several regions of the country. The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast that the north, northeast, central, eastern, and upper southern parts will experience cold weather in the mornings.

In the north, residents woke up to chilly conditions with temperatures expected to drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms, particularly in provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet.

Minimum temperatures range from 17-22 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are predicted to be between 28-32 degrees Celsius. At the mountain peaks, cold to very cold weather is expected, with lows of 4-11 degrees Celsius.

The northeast is also experiencing cold mornings, with a slight rise in temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius. Isolated light rain is forecasted in some areas. The region expects minimum temperatures of 17-22 degrees Celsius and highs of 26-33 degrees Celsius. Mountainous areas will experience cold weather, with minimum temperatures of 11-16 degrees Celsius.

In the central region, cool mornings are anticipated, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms mainly around Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces. Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 21-24 degrees Celsius and maximums between 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Moving to the east, the morning coolness is accompanied by light rain in some coastal areas. Minimum temperatures are forecasted at 22-25 degrees Celsius and maximums at 33-35 degrees Celsius. Sea conditions will see waves of about one metre high, increasing to 1-2 metres offshore.

Cooler mornings

The upper part of the southeastern shores is having cooler mornings with a 30% chance of thunderstorms, especially in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. The mercury is set to fall to 22-24 degrees Celsius, climbing to a high of 31-34 degrees Celsius. The sea will have 1-2 metres high waves, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms from Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.

The southwestern coast is experiencing a 10% chance of thunderstorms, primarily around Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperatures are predicted at 23-26 degrees Celsius and maximums at 33-36 degrees Celsius. The sea will have waves of about one metre high, but they can reach 1-2 metres where thunderstorms occur.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, cool mornings with isolated light rain are expected. The lowest temperatures could hit 22-25 degrees Celsius, while the highs are anticipated to be between 32-34 degrees Celsius, reported KhaoSod.

As this cold spell persists across Thailand, it brings a refreshing change from the typically warm climate, prompting locals and tourists alike to enjoy the cooler air, particularly in the mornings. However, it is also a reminder to be prepared for sudden weather changes. Stay updated on the Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.