Heavy rain to continue nationwide as Bangkok drowns

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its latest Thailand weather warning for today, September 26, and tomorrow, September 27. It forecasts heavy to very heavy rain to continue nationwide.

Bangkok already saw prolonged rain yesterday, resulting in flooding across most parts of the city. 47 provinces across the North, Northeast, Central region, East and upper South are also on today’s forecast list, with flash floods and overflows possible.

The announcement links the rain to an active low-pressure cell over the lower Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The cell is expected to move towards the Central region along the monsoon trough over upper Thailand, while the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand strengthens.

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The department urged people across the country to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall. These may cause flash floods, overflows and landslides, particularly along waterways near foothills and in lowland areas. Residents were also advised to avoid routes that flood repeatedly, as low-lying areas may see short-term waterlogging.

The warning follows several days of downpours after the TMD flagged flash flood risks across Thailand from September 23 to 27. The rain also brought overnight flooding to Pattaya earlier this week.

Regional weather forecast

Bangkok and its vicinity can expect widespread thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy rain. Temperatures will range from a low of 22 to 24°C to a high of 26 to 29°C, with variable winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

In the Central region, fairly widespread thundershowers and scattered heavy to very heavy rain are forecast in 14 provinces. These are Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Lows will be 22 to 24°C and highs 28 to 32°C, with variable winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

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The East will see fairly widespread thundershowers and scattered heavy rain, with very heavy rain possible in isolated spots. The affected provinces are Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Temperatures will range from 22 to 29°C. Variable winds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour are expected, and waves will reach 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers.

In the North, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phitsanulok.

Very heavy rain is possible in parts of Tak and Phetchabun. Lows will be 22 to 26°C and highs 31 to 35°C, with easterly winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The Northeast can expect fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Surin and Si Sa Ket. Very heavy rain is possible in parts of Nakhon Ratchasima. Temperatures will range from 22 to 33°C, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

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On the South’s east coast, fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Chumphon and Surat Thani. Very heavy rain is possible in parts of Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. Lows will be 21 to 25°C and highs 27 to 35°C.

From Surat Thani northward, northwesterly winds will blow at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves of about 2 metres. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, westerly winds will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1 to 2 metres. In both areas, waves may exceed 3 metres in thundershowers.

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On the South’s west coast, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures will range from 23 to 36°C.

From Phang Nga northward, westerly winds will blow at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves of about 2 metres.

From Phuket southward, southwesterly winds will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves of 1 to 2 metres. Waves on this coast may exceed 2 metres in thundershowers.

At sea, rather strong winds will push waves in the upper Gulf to 2 to 3 metres. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should proceed with caution. Small boats in the upper Gulf should stay ashore until further notice.

The TMD asked the public to plan daily activities and travel carefully during this period. Updates are available 24 hours a day on the Thai Meteorological Department website.