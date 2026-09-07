Thailand weather warning: heavy rain hits 35 provinces

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 7, 2026, 2:14 PM
1 minute read
Thailand weather warning: heavy rain hits 35 provinces | Thaiger

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for 35 provinces today, September 7, with heavy rain in places. Storms are forecast over 60% of the area in the North, Northeast, Central and East regions, and over 40% of the South.

TMD attributed the rain to a monsoon trough crossing the North and the upper Northeast. A moderate southwest monsoon is also blowing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

In the North, the warning names Chiang Rai, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Fourteen Northeast provinces are listed: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin and Mukdahan. Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani complete that group.

Nakhon Sawan, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi are under warning in the Central region, along with Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East. In the South, the list runs to Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun are also named.

Bangkok and its vicinity are forecast to see storms across 60% of the area, TMD said. The department flagged a risk of flash floods and forest runoff. It advised the public to avoid routes prone to recurring flooding, especially low-lying areas where water can stand for short periods.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach about 2 metres, and higher where thunderstorms form. Boat operators have been advised to avoid sailing into areas where thunderstorms are occurring.

Rain will increase and turn heavy in many areas during September 8 to 13, TMD said in Announcement No.1 (191/2569), beginning in the Northeast. The Thaiger has the week’s outlook in a separate report.

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Residents and travellers with plans in the affected provinces this week can follow updates through the Thai Meteorological Department website at www.tmd.go.th. Its hotlines, 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, operate 24 hours a day.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 7, 2026, 2:14 PM
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