Thailand weather today, 9 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 16 provinces today, with the Northeast, East and South hit hardest. Amnat Charoen, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani face isolated heavy rain, along with Chanthaburi and Trat in the East. The South also sees heavy rain across Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phatthalung, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Yala.

Bangkok can expect isolated thundershowers, with lows of 25°C and highs of 35°C. Residents in affected areas are warned of flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and in low-lying land.

A high-pressure system covers the upper North and upper Northeast. Southeasterly winds carry moisture from the South China Sea into the eastern Northeast and the East. A monsoon trough lies across the Gulf and the South, driving the wet conditions there.

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Bangkok

The capital sees isolated thundershowers through the forecast period. Lows of 25°C and highs of 35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

North

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Tak. Lows of 20-24°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom and Amnat Charoen. Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani also face the same conditions. Lows of 21-23°C and highs of 32-33°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 25km/h.

Central

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram face the same outlook. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 33-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

East

Isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h. Waves reach below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain hit Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat also face the same conditions. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with variable winds of 10 to 30km/h. Waves reach below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers are forecast mostly in Phuket, Trang and Satun. Lows of 24-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with northwesterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

Residents in the Northeast, East and South should beware of heavy rain and accumulated runoff. Such runoff may trigger flash floods and overflows near foothills and waterways. Ships operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should steer clear of thundershowers, where waves exceed 2 metres.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 09 October 2026.

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