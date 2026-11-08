Thailand weather today, 9 November: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 9, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 9 November: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

Heavy rain is forecast in 11 provinces today, with the south bearing the brunt of the wet weather. The Thai Meteorological Department names Chumphon, Surat Thani, Yala, Krabi, Satun and Trang among the provinces facing heavy rain. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung and Songkhla also face heavy rain, with risk of very heavy rain.

Bangkok can expect isolated thundershowers, with lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-34°C. The department warns of possible flash floods and overflows near waterways, foothills and lowlands across the affected areas.

A high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea. This is strengthening easterly winds over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea. The department forecasts a temperature drop and strong wind in the upper country after this spell of rain.

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Bangkok

Isolated thundershowers are expected across the capital today. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-34°C are forecast, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

North

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet. Lows of 20-24°C and highs of 28-34°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

The region turns cooler, with temperatures dropping 1-2°C and windy conditions setting in. Isolated light rain is forecast, with lows of 20-23°C and highs of 31-34°C. Northeasterly winds reach 10 to 30km/h.

Central

Isolated thundershowers are expected mostly in Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 32-34°C are forecast, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

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East

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves stay below 1 metre, about 1 metre offshore, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Yala. Isolated very heavy rain is expected in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 28-32°C are forecast. From Chumphon northward, easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Surat Thani southward, southeasterly winds of 20 to 35km/h bring waves of about 2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 28-33°C are expected, with easterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, above 1 metre offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department advises people to beware of thundershowers and heavy to very heavy rain. Such rain may cause flash floods and overflows, especially near waterways, foothills and lowlands. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will rise above 2 metres in thundershower areas. All ships should steer clear of thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 09 November 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 9, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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