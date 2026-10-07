Thailand weather today, 8 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

Heavy rain is forecast in 8 provinces today, with the south seeing the worst of the weather. Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Yala, Phang Nga and Ranong are named for heavy or very heavy rain. Bangkok faces isolated thundershowers with lows of 24-26°C and highs of 33-35°C.

People in the south are warned of flash floods and overflows. The risk is greatest along waterways near foothills and lowlands. From 9 to 13 October, rain is expected to intensify across the east, the central region including Bangkok, and the south.

A high-pressure system currently covers upper Thailand. Easterly winds dominate over the Gulf and the south. A monsoon trough moving in from China is set to shift the pattern later in the week.

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Bangkok

Isolated thundershowers are expected across the capital today. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected.

North

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Tak. Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun are also named. Lows of 20-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated rain is forecast mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani. Lows of 20-24°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h are forecast.

Central

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram are also named. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

East

Isolated thundershowers are forecast in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h are forecast. Waves stay below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat are also named. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 30km/h. Waves stay below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Ranong and Phang Nga. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 31-35°C are expected. Northwesterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are forecast. Waves reach about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

Residents in the south should watch for flash floods and overflows. The danger is greatest along waterways near foothills and lowlands. Ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should steer clear of thundershowers. From 9 to 13 October, heavy to very heavy rain may bring further flash floods and landslides to the east, the central region and the south.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 08 October 2026.

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