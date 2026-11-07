Thailand weather today, 8 November: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 8, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 8 November: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in 12 provinces today, with the South bearing the worst conditions. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani and Songkhla face isolated very heavy rain. Bangkok sees isolated thundershowers, with lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-34°C.

The department warns of flash floods and overflows near waterways, foothills and lowlands across the affected areas. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected to continue across the South through 13 November.

A high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea, strengthening easterly winds over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea. This pattern brings more rain to the South while the upper country sees less rain and isolated thundershowers.

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Bangkok

Isolated thundershowers are forecast for the capital today. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

North

Scattered thundershowers are forecast mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun and Lampang. Tak and Kamphaeng Phet also see scattered thundershowers. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 30-34°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h are forecast.

Central

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram also see isolated thundershowers. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

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East

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong, with Chanthaburi and Trat also affected. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h. Waves stay below 1 metre, rising to about 1 metre offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Yala and Narathiwat. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Pattani also face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 30-33°C are expected.

From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are forecast, with waves of about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected, with easterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, higher offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department advises people to beware of flash floods and overflows near waterways, foothills and lowlands in areas hit by heavy rain. Ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should steer clear of thundershowers, where waves exceed 2 metres. Scattered heavy rain and isolated very heavy rain are forecast to persist across the South through 13 November.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 08 November 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 8, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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