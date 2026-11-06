Thailand weather today, 7 November: heavy rain in 28 provinces, Bangkok showers

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 7, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 7 November: heavy rain in 28 provinces, Bangkok showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 28 provinces today, 7 November 2026. Bangkok can expect scattered showers with gust, with lows and highs of .

The high-pressure system from China extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea leading to the easterly wind prevails over the Gulf, Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Variable weather are possible following with thundershowers, gust, and isolated heavy rains over the North and the Central. More rains with isolated heavy rains are forecast in the South.

Bangkok

Scattered thundershowers with gust. Minimum temperature 24–25°C. Maximum temperature 34–36°C. Southeasterly winds 10–20 km/h.

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North

Fairly windspread thundershowers with gust and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Minimum temperature 20–23°C. Maximum temperature 31–34°C. Southeasterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram. Minimum temperature 22–23°C. Maximum temperature 33–35°C. Northeasterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers with gust and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 22–25°C. Maximum temperature 32–35°C. Easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23–25°C. Maximum temperature 33–36°C. Easterly winds 10–30 km/h. Wave below 1 meter and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Fairly windspread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23–25°C. Maximum temperature 31–34°C. From Surat Thani northward: Easterly winds 15–30 km/h. Wave height about 1 meter and above 2 meters in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward: Southeasterly winds 15–35 km/h. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23–24°C. Maximum temperature 33–35°C. Easterly winds 15–30 km/h. Wave height about 1 meter, above 1 meter offshore and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

Warnings

People should beware of heavy rains and severe condition by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards.

In addition, during 8–13 November 2026, scattered heavy rains and isolated very heavy rains are forecast in the South. The easterly wind prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea will strengthen.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 07 November 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 7, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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