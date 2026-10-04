Thailand weather today, 5 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 46 provinces today. The North, Northeast, Central region and South are hit hardest. Kamphaeng Phet and Sukhothai face isolated very heavy rain. Bangkok sees scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain with gusts, with highs of 35°C.

Authorities warn of flash floods and overflows near waterways, foothills and lowlands across the affected areas. A high-pressure system from China is extending over the upper Northeast. It is driving thundershowers, gusty wind and lightning. The southwest monsoon continues over the Andaman Sea and Thailand.

Bangkok

The capital expects scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain with gusts. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are forecast. Southerly winds reach 10 to 15km/h.

ADVERTISEMENT

North

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain with gusts affect Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan and Phrae. Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun face the same conditions. Kamphaeng Phet and Sukhothai face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 32-36°C are expected, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 15km/h.

Northeast

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain with gusts hit Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin. Lows of 21-23°C and highs of 33-35°C are forecast. Easterly winds reach 10 to 20km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain with gusts cover Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri and Kanchanaburi face the same conditions. Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram are also affected. Lows of 24-27°C and highs of 34-36°C are expected, with southerly winds of 10 to 15km/h.

ADVERTISEMENT

East

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain with gusts affect Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-35°C are forecast. Southerly winds reach 10 to 30km/h. Waves reach below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain reach Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Westerly winds reach 10 to 30km/h. Waves reach below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain cover Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are forecast. Northwesterly winds reach 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

Residents in affected areas should watch for flash floods and overflows near waterways, foothills and lowlands. People should avoid outdoor areas, big trees and unsecured billboards during gusty winds and lightning. Ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should steer clear of thundershowers. From 9-13 October, another high-pressure system from China will push the monsoon trough over the East, the upper South and Central region including Bangkok. This is set to bring more heavy to very heavy rain.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 05 October 2026.

Related articles