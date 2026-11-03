Thailand weather today, 4 November: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 4, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 4 November: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

Heavy rain is forecast in 19 provinces today, with the Central, East and South regions hit hardest. The Thai Meteorological Department warns of isolated heavy rain in Bangkok. Scattered thundershowers and gusty wind are expected across the capital.

A high-pressure system from China covers the upper Northeast and the South China Sea. Easterly winds prevail over the Gulf, Thailand and the Andaman Sea. The department advises people in the upper country to avoid outdoor areas, large trees and unsecured billboards during the severe conditions.

Bangkok

The capital faces scattered thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain today. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected. Southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected across the city.

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North

Isolated thundershowers with gusty wind are forecast mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Tak and Phetchabun also face similar conditions today. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 33-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers with gusty wind are expected mostly in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram. Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani face the same conditions today. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Suphanburi. Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon face the same outlook. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao and Chonburi. Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat face the same conditions. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h. Waves reach below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat face the same outlook. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with winds of 15 to 30km/h from the east or southeast depending on location. Waves reach about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers with gusty wind are forecast mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Trang and Satun face the same conditions today. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with easterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, above 1 metre offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the upper country should avoid outdoor places, large trees and unsecured billboards during today’s severe weather. Ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should steer clear of thundershowers, where waves rise above 2 metres.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 04 November 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 4, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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