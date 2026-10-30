Thailand weather today, 31 October: heavy rain in 4 provinces, Bangkok showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 4 provinces today, with the south worst affected. Chumphon, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Surat Thani face scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Bangkok can expect scattered thundershowers, with lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-35°C.

Authorities warn of flash floods, overflows and landslides in areas prone to accumulation, particularly near waterways and foothills. An easterly wind prevails over Thailand and the Gulf. A high-pressure system from China covers upper parts of the country and the South China Sea, and it is weakening.

Bangkok

Bangkok sees scattered thundershowers through the forecast period. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

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North

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 33-36°C are expected. Easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers are expected mostly in Loei, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima. Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani also face the same conditions. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 33-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers are forecast mostly in Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Ratchaburi, Suphanburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Lopburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram face similar conditions. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers are forecast mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 24-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Southeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h are forecast, with waves below 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Lows of 23-24°C and highs of 30-34°C are expected. From Surat Thani northward, easterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are forecast, with waves of about 1 metre, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, southeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are forecast, with similar wave heights.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers are forecast mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Lows of 23-24°C and highs of 32-36°C are expected. Southeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast, with waves of about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

Residents should beware of heavy rain and accumulation that may trigger flash floods, overflows and landslides, especially near waterways and foothills. In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves will rise above 2 metres in thundershower areas. Ships should steer clear of thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 31 October 2026.

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