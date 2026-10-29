Thailand weather today, 30 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 12 provinces today, with the southern region hit hardest on both coasts. The affected provinces are Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong and Trang. Bangkok can expect scattered thundershowers with gusty wind, with lows of 25°C and highs of 35°C.

A low-pressure cell over the Andaman Sea is set to move into the Bay of Bengal. This allows easterly winds to prevail over Thailand and the Gulf. A high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers to the Central region, Bangkok and the East.

Bangkok

Bangkok faces scattered thundershowers with gusty wind through the forecast period. Lows of 25-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected.

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North

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 33-36°C are expected. Easterly winds reach 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima. Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani also face the same conditions. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h.

Central

Isolated thundershowers with gusty wind are forecast mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Easterly winds reach 10 to 20km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers with gusty wind are forecast mostly in Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 30km/h. Waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 29-34°C are expected. From Surat Thani northward, easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, southeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h bring waves of about 1 metre, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 29-32°C are expected. From Phang Nga northward, easterly winds of 20 to 35km/h bring waves of about 2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Phuket southward, southwesterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department urges residents near waterways, foothills and lowlands to watch for flash floods, overflows and landslides. Accumulated heavy rain and gusty wind are the cause. In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves exceed 2 metres in thundershower areas, and all ships should steer clear of thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 30 October 2026.

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