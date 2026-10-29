Thailand weather today, 30 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 30, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 30 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 12 provinces today, with the southern region hit hardest on both coasts. The affected provinces are Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong and Trang. Bangkok can expect scattered thundershowers with gusty wind, with lows of 25°C and highs of 35°C.

A low-pressure cell over the Andaman Sea is set to move into the Bay of Bengal. This allows easterly winds to prevail over Thailand and the Gulf. A high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers to the Central region, Bangkok and the East.

Bangkok

Bangkok faces scattered thundershowers with gusty wind through the forecast period. Lows of 25-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

North

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 33-36°C are expected. Easterly winds reach 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima. Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani also face the same conditions. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h.

Central

Isolated thundershowers with gusty wind are forecast mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Easterly winds reach 10 to 20km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers with gusty wind are forecast mostly in Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 30km/h. Waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 29-34°C are expected. From Surat Thani northward, easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, southeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h bring waves of about 1 metre, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 29-32°C are expected. From Phang Nga northward, easterly winds of 20 to 35km/h bring waves of about 2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Phuket southward, southwesterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department urges residents near waterways, foothills and lowlands to watch for flash floods, overflows and landslides. Accumulated heavy rain and gusty wind are the cause. In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves exceed 2 metres in thundershower areas, and all ships should steer clear of thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 30 October 2026.

Related articles

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 30, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
World cruise residents stranded in Cambodia as fuel costs soar News

World cruise residents stranded in Cambodia as fuel costs soar

13 hours ago
Woman attacked after entering stranger&#8217;s pickup truck at Chon Buri condo Crime News

Woman attacked after entering stranger’s pickup truck at Chon Buri condo

13 hours ago
Thai police nab two Chinese men wanted for smuggling, illegal business Crime News

Thai police nab two Chinese men wanted for smuggling, illegal business

14 hours ago
Tourism minister orders tourist assistance amid Phuket flooding Phuket News

Tourism minister orders tourist assistance amid Phuket flooding

14 hours ago
Former boxer flakes on police after assaulting food delivery rider Crime News

Former boxer flakes on police after assaulting food delivery rider

14 hours ago
Tourism businesses back 450 baht tourist fee, with conditions Tourism News

Tourism businesses back 450 baht tourist fee, with conditions

15 hours ago
Krabi police arrest five over drug debt intimidation shootings Crime News

Krabi police arrest five over drug debt intimidation shootings

15 hours ago
Uttaradit family told to prevent daughter from abusing pet cat Thailand News

Uttaradit family told to prevent daughter from abusing pet cat

16 hours ago
Thai troops fire warning shots after Myanmar fighting damages 20 Thai homes Thailand News

Thai troops fire warning shots after Myanmar fighting damages 20 Thai homes

16 hours ago
Thailand revokes Chabad leader&#8217;s Thai citizenship over US passport use Thailand News

Thailand revokes Chabad leader’s Thai citizenship over US passport use

17 hours ago
Ayutthaya man admits to child abduction, infant found dead in canal Crime News

Ayutthaya man admits to child abduction, infant found dead in canal

17 hours ago
Foreign man dies in Pattaya condo fall, cause unknown Pattaya News

Foreign man dies in Pattaya condo fall, cause unknown

17 hours ago
Four Myanmar workers arrested over Chinese employer&#8217;s killing Crime News

Four Myanmar workers arrested over Chinese employer’s killing

17 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party MP at risk for reposting Anutin&#8217;s fake transfer slip shared on Facebook Politics News

People’s Party MP at risk for reposting Anutin’s fake transfer slip shared on Facebook

18 hours ago
Golden retriever attack in Rayong believed to be triggered by hunger Eastern Thailand News

Golden retriever attack in Rayong believed to be triggered by hunger

19 hours ago
China Airlines plane stuck on runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport Aviation News

China Airlines plane stuck on runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport

20 hours ago
Kuwait Airways begins twice-weekly direct Phuket flights Aviation News

Kuwait Airways begins twice-weekly direct Phuket flights

20 hours ago
Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work Crime News

Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work

20 hours ago
Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault Bangkok News

Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault

20 hours ago
French man arrested on Koh Samui over 50 million baht tax fraud case Crime News

French man arrested on Koh Samui over 50 million baht tax fraud case

20 hours ago
Five tourists rescued after getting lost in Chon Buri forest Thailand News

Five tourists rescued after getting lost in Chon Buri forest

21 hours ago
Beauty queen denies role in forest land deal, divorces husband Crime News

Beauty queen denies role in forest land deal, divorces husband

21 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 29 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 29 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Chinese woman says online date tricks her into abduction in Thailand Bangkok News

Chinese woman says online date tricks her into abduction in Thailand

2 days ago
Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles Business News

Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand weather today, 29 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers