Thailand weather today, 3 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 8 provinces today, 3 October 2026. Bangkok can expect scattered showers with gust, with lows and highs of .

The weak southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gul while the southerly wind prevails over the lower Northeast, the East and the Gulf with thundershowers and gusty wind including lightning strikes in the upper country and isolated heavy rains in the lower South. People in the country should beware of thundershowers with gusty wind and heavy rains.

Bangkok

Scattered thundershowers with gust. Minimum temperature 26-28°C. Maximum temperature 34–36°C. Southerly winds 10–15 km/h.

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North

Isolated thundershowers mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22–27°C. Maximum temperature 34-38°C. Southwesterly winds 10–15 km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23–26°C. Maximum temperature 34-36°C. Southerly winds 10–15 km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers with gust mostly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom. Minimum temperature 23-27°C. Maximum temperature 35-37°C. Southerly winds 10–15 km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24–27°C. Maximum temperature 33-35°C. Southerly winds 10–30 km/h. Wave below 1 meter and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23–25°C. Maximum temperature 33–35°C. Westherly winds 10–30 km/h. Wave below 1 meter and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

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South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 23–26°C. Maximum temperature 31–34°C. Westherly winds 15–30 km/h. Wave height about 1 meter and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

Warnings

In addition, during 4-7 October 2026, the high pressure system from China will extend to cover the upper North and upper Northeast while the weak southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. Thundershowers with gusty wind and heavy rains will occur in the North and the Northeast at the beginning then following by the Central including Bangkok Metropolitan Region and the East. People in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok Metropolitan and the East should beware thundershowers and gustly wind. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 03 October 2026.

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