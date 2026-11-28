Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy rain is forecast in 15 provinces today, with the south hit hardest on both its east and west coasts. Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani face isolated very heavy rain. Authorities warn of flash floods, overflows and landslides near waterways and foothills in affected southern provinces.

Bangkok stays partly cloudy with strong wind and isolated light rain. An active low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea is moving toward the lower South and Malaysia today. A separate high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand, bringing cool to cold conditions through the forecast period.

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Bangkok

The capital sees partly cloudy skies with strong wind and isolated light rain. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h continue through the period.

North

Cool to cold weather with strong wind covers the region. Mountaintops turn cold to very cold, with lows there of 5-13°C. Lows of 14-21°C and highs of 28-34°C are forecast for lower areas. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h continue.

Northeast

Cool conditions with strong wind persist, with isolated light rain mostly in the lower part of the region. Mountaintops turn cold, with lows there of 10-15°C. Lows of 17-22°C and highs of 29-31°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h continue.

Central

Cool weather with strong wind covers the region, with isolated light rain mostly in the lower part. Lows of 19-23°C and highs of 31-33°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h continue.

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East

Cool conditions with strong wind bring isolated light rain to the region. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 31-33°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 20 to 35km/h continue. Waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres offshore.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain hit Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 30-32°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 20 to 40km/h continue. Waves reach 2-3 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 30-33°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h continue. Waves reach about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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Warnings

People near waterways, foothills and lowlands in the affected southern provinces should beware of flash floods, overflows and landslides. Ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution. They should steer clear of thundershowers. Small boats in the Gulf should stay ashore until 30 November 2026. Residents in the south’s east coast should beware of inshore surges.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 29 November 2026.