Thailand weather today, 28 October: heavy rain in 17 provinces, Bangkok showers

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 28, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 28 October: heavy rain in 17 provinces, Bangkok showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 17 provinces today, 28 October 2026. Bangkok can expect scattered showers with gust wind, with lows and highs of 25-35°C.

The high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea leading to the easterly wind prevails over Thailand and the Gulf while the low-pressure cell covers the Andaman Sea. Continuous rainfalls and isolated heavy rains are forecast in the South while isolated thundershowers, gust and heavy rains are possible in the upper country especially in the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Bangkok

Scattered thundershowers with gust wind. Minimum temperature 25-27°C. Maximum temperature 33-35°C. Easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

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North

Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 21-25°C. Maximum temperature 31-35°C. Easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin. Minimum temperature 21-24°C. Maximum temperature 33-35°C. Northeasterly winds 10–25 km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers with gust wind and isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 22-26°C. Maximum temperature 32-35°C. Easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers with gust wind mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23–25°C. Maximum temperature 32-35°C. Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/h. Wave below 1 meter and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Minimum temperature 22-25°C. Maximum temperature 30-33°C. From Chumphon northward: Easterly winds 15–30 km/h. From Surat Thani southward: Southeasterly winds 15–30 km/h. Wave height about 1 meter and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang. Minimum temperature 23–25°C. Maximum temperature 31-33°C. From Phang Nga northward: Easterly winds 15–35 km/h. Wave height about 1 meter, 1-2 meters offshore and above 2 meters in thundershowers. From Phuket southward: Southwesterly winds 15–35 km/h. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 28 October 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 28, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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