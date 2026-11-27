Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 14 provinces today. The southern region is hit hardest on both coasts. Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani face very heavy rain. Bangkok sees partly cloudy skies with temperatures down 1-2°C, ranging from 24 to 35°C.

Authorities warn of flash floods, overflows and landslides near waterways and foothills in the southern provinces. People along the south east coast should beware of inshore surges. An active low-pressure cell is expected to move into the lower South during 29-30 November, bringing further rain to the region.

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A strengthening northeast monsoon over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea is driving the wet conditions. Meanwhile a high-pressure system from China is pushing cooler, windier weather across upper Thailand.

Bangkok

Bangkok remains partly cloudy today. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with temperatures down 1-2°C from previous days. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

North

The North sees cool mornings with a 1-2°C drop in temperature. Lows of 17-22°C and highs of 30-34°C are forecast. Mountaintops turn cold to very cold, with lows of 7-15°C. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected.

Northeast

The Northeast wakes to cool, windy mornings with a 1-3°C temperature drop. Lows of 17-22°C and highs of 31-33°C are forecast. Mountaintops turn cold, with lows of 12-15°C. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h are expected.

Central

Central Thailand has cool mornings with a 1-2°C decrease in temperature. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 33-34°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected.

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East

The East has cool, windy mornings with isolated rain and a 1-2°C temperature drop. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are expected. Waves run about 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and heavy rain hit Chumphon, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat also see heavy rain. Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 31-34°C are forecast.

From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 20 to 35km/h bring waves of 2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, northeasterly winds of 20 to 40km/h push waves of 2-3 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers.

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South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and heavy rain affect Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket. Krabi, Trang and Satun face isolated heavy rain as well. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are expected, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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Warnings

Residents in affected southern provinces should watch for flash floods, overflows and landslides near waterways and foothills. People along the south east coast should beware of inshore surges. Ships should steer clear of thundershowers, and small boats should remain ashore. An active low-pressure cell is expected to move into the lower South on 29-30 November.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 28 November 2026.