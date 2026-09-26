Thailand weather today, 27 September: heavy rain in 37 provinces

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 27, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 27 September: heavy rain in 37 provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in 37 provinces today, with the Central region and the East hit hardest. Twelve provinces face very heavy rain, including Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi and Trat. Bangkok can expect fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain.

A low-pressure cell sits over western Central Thailand. A rather strong southwest monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. The department warns that accumulated rain may trigger flash floods, overflows and landslides near waterways, foothills and lowlands.

Bangkok

The capital faces fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain today. Lows of 24-25°C and highs of 27-29°C are expected. Winds stay variable at 10-25km/h.

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North

Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain are forecast in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun. Tak and Kamphaeng Phet face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 31-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10-20km/h.

Northeast

Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram face scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 29-34°C are expected. Easterly winds reach 10-25km/h.

Central

Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain affect Lopburi, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 26-28°C are expected, with variable winds of 10-25km/h.

East

Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong see fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain. Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi and Trat face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 28-34°C are expected, with variable winds of 20-40km/h. Waves reach 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Chumphon and Surat Thani see scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain. Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 28-34°C are expected. From Surat Thani northward, northwesterly winds of 20-35km/h bring waves around 2 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, westerly winds of 15-35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi face fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 28-35°C are expected. From Phang Nga northward, westerly winds of 20-40km/h bring waves of 2-3 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers. From Phuket southward, southwesterly winds of 15-35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department urges caution over flash floods, overflows and landslides near waterways, foothills and lowlands in the affected provinces. Ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should proceed with caution. They should steer clear of thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore until 28 September 2026. Rough conditions persist in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, with waves of 2-3 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 27 September 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 27, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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