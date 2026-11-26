Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy rain is forecast in 11 provinces today, with the South bearing the brunt of the wet weather. The affected provinces are Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Yala. Phang Nga, Ranong, Satun and Trang are also affected. Bangkok sees partly cloudy skies with isolated light rain.

The Thai Meteorological Department warns residents in affected southern areas to watch for flash floods and accumulated rainwater. A strengthening northeast monsoon over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea is driving the wet conditions. A high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand, bringing morning cool weather.

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The department adds that during 27-30 November, another high-pressure system will extend over upper Thailand. This will further strengthen the monsoon over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea. An active low-pressure cell is expected to move into the lower South on 29-30 November. This raises the risk of further heavy to very heavy rain in the region.

Bangkok

Bangkok experiences partly cloudy skies with isolated light rain today. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

North

The North sees morning cool conditions with isolated rain in its upper part. Lows of 18-22°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected. Mountaintops turn cold to very cold, at 7-15°C. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 15km/h are forecast.

Northeast

The Northeast has morning cool weather across the region. Lows of 17-22°C and highs of 31-33°C are expected. Mountaintops stay cold, at 12-15°C. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h are forecast.

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Central

Central Thailand sees morning cool conditions with isolated light rain, mostly in the lower part. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 33-34°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

East

The East experiences morning cool weather with isolated light rain. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 33-34°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast. Waves reach about 1 metre, and 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. The same conditions are forecast for Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 32-33°C are expected.

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From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, northeasterly winds of 20 to 35km/h are forecast. Waves there reach about 2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are forecast. Waves reach about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

Residents in the South should beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainwater. Flash floods and landslides are possible in affected areas. Ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and should steer clear of thundershowers.

The department forecasts more rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the South. An active low-pressure cell is expected to move into the lower South on 29-30 November.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 27 November 2026.