Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 5 provinces today, with the South hit hardest. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Yala face scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.

Bangkok sees partly cloudy skies with isolated light rain, with lows of 23°C and highs of 35°C. The department warns of heavy rain and accumulations in affected southern areas. Rain is expected to intensify in the South from 27-30 November. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is possible during that period.

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A high-pressure system from China is extending over upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing morning cool conditions. A moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Bangkok

Bangkok experiences partly cloudy skies with isolated light rain today. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected across the capital. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h prevail.

North

Morning cool conditions bring a slight temperature drop with isolated rain and thundershowers. Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao and Nan see the most affected areas. Lows of 19-22°C and highs of 31-34°C are forecast, with mountaintops dropping to 8-15°C. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 15km/h are expected.

Northeast

Morning cool conditions prevail across the region with no rain named in the bulletin. Lows of 17-20°C and highs of 30-33°C are forecast. Mountaintops see lows of 12-15°C, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h.

Central

Morning cool conditions bring isolated light rain, mostly in the lower part of the region. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h prevail.

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East

Morning cool conditions bring isolated light rain across the region. Lows of 22-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are expected, with waves of about 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 24-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are forecast for the region. From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, northeasterly winds of 20 to 35km/h bring waves of about 2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers affect mostly Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 33-36°C are forecast across the coast. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the five affected southern provinces should beware of heavy rain and accumulations that can cause flash floods. Ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should steer clear of thundershowers. A stronger high-pressure system arrives from China between 27 and 30 November. It will bring more rain and isolated very heavy rain to the South. Cooler temperatures and strong wind are also possible over upper Thailand.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 26 November 2026.

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