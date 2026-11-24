Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy rain is forecast in 7 provinces today, with the south worst affected. Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Satun and Trang all face scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Bangkok stays partly cloudy with strong winds and a 1-2°C drop in temperature, with highs of 35°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of possible flash floods and overflows near foothills and lowlands in the affected southern provinces. A moderate to rather strong high-pressure system from China is extending to the Northeast today. It is expected to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea. This brings a temperature drop and strong wind to the Northeast, Central and East regions, along with isolated rain in the upper North.

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The department also flags a fresh high-pressure system arriving from China between 27 and 30 November. This will strengthen the northeast monsoon over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea. An easterly wave will also move through, bringing more rain to the South, including isolated heavy to very heavy rain.

Bangkok

Bangkok is partly cloudy with strong winds and a 1-2°C drop in temperature today. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h are forecast.

North

Mornings turn cool with isolated rain and thundershowers in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Lampang. The same conditions are expected in Phayao, Nan, Phrae and Uttaradit. Mountaintops stay cool to cold, with lows of 24-18°C and highs of 30-35°C elsewhere, and northeasterly winds of 10 to 15km/h.

Northeast

The region has cool mornings, strong wind and a 1-2°C drop in temperature. Mountaintops remain cool to cold, with lows there of 12-16°C. Lows of 18-21°C and highs of 30-32°C are expected elsewhere, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h.

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Central

Mornings are cool with strong wind and a 1-2°C drop in temperature. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

East

The region sees cool mornings, strong wind and a 1-2°C drop in temperature. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast, with waves of about 1 metre and 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phatthalung, Songkhla and Pattani. Yala and Narathiwat also face the same conditions. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 27-33°C are expected.

From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, winds reach 20 to 35km/h. Waves there run about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast, with waves of about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the affected southern provinces should beware of heavy rain that may trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly near foothills and lowlands. Ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and should steer clear of thundershowers. A strengthening monsoon and an easterly wave may bring more rain to the South between 27 and 30 November, including isolated very heavy rain.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 25 November 2026.

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