Thailand weather today, 24 September: heavy rain in 41 provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 41 provinces today. The North, Northeast, Central, East and South are all affected. Very heavy rain is possible in 15 provinces, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Chon Buri, Rayong and Trat. Bangkok faces fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain.

An active low-pressure cell over Cambodia is moving along a monsoon trough. The trough lies across the lower Central and East regions. A southwest monsoon is strengthening over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. Meanwhile a high-pressure system covering the upper North and upper Northeast is weakening.

Bangkok

The capital sees fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain today. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 30-33°C are expected. Winds are variable at 10 to 25km/h.

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North

Isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phitsanulok. Phichit and Phetchabun also fall under the same warning. Lows of 21-26°C and highs of 34-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are expected in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum. Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani share the same forecast. Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 30-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h.

Central

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Lop Buri and Saraburi. Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Samut Songkhram carry the same warning. Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected, with variable winds of 10 to 25km/h.

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East

Fairly widespread thundershowers with heavy to very heavy rain are forecast across Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo and Chachoengsao. Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat face the same conditions. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 27-30°C are expected. Winds are variable at 20 to 40km/h, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Surat Thani. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 29-33°C are expected. From Surat Thani northward, northwesterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected. Waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, winds turn westerly with similar wave heights.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Ranong and Phang Nga. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 30-34°C are expected. From Phang Nga northward, westerly winds of 20 to 35km/h are expected. Waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Phuket southward, winds turn southwesterly with comparable wave conditions.

Warnings

The department warns that heavy to very heavy rain may cause flash floods, overflows and landslides. Waterways near foothills and lowland areas face the greatest risk. Ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should steer clear of thundershowers. Waves may reach 2-3 metres in the upper Gulf, and above 3 metres during thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Gulf are advised to remain ashore until 27 September 2026.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 24 September 2026.

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