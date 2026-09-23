Thailand weather today, 24 September: heavy rain in 41 provinces

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 24, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 24 September: heavy rain in 41 provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 41 provinces today. The North, Northeast, Central, East and South are all affected. Very heavy rain is possible in 15 provinces, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Chon Buri, Rayong and Trat. Bangkok faces fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain.

An active low-pressure cell over Cambodia is moving along a monsoon trough. The trough lies across the lower Central and East regions. A southwest monsoon is strengthening over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. Meanwhile a high-pressure system covering the upper North and upper Northeast is weakening.

Bangkok

The capital sees fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain today. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 30-33°C are expected. Winds are variable at 10 to 25km/h.

ADVERTISEMENT

North

Isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phitsanulok. Phichit and Phetchabun also fall under the same warning. Lows of 21-26°C and highs of 34-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are expected in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum. Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani share the same forecast. Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 30-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h.

Central

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Lop Buri and Saraburi. Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Samut Songkhram carry the same warning. Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected, with variable winds of 10 to 25km/h.

ADVERTISEMENT

East

Fairly widespread thundershowers with heavy to very heavy rain are forecast across Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo and Chachoengsao. Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat face the same conditions. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 27-30°C are expected. Winds are variable at 20 to 40km/h, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Related Articles

South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Surat Thani. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 29-33°C are expected. From Surat Thani northward, northwesterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected. Waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, winds turn westerly with similar wave heights.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Ranong and Phang Nga. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 30-34°C are expected. From Phang Nga northward, westerly winds of 20 to 35km/h are expected. Waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Phuket southward, winds turn southwesterly with comparable wave conditions.

Warnings

The department warns that heavy to very heavy rain may cause flash floods, overflows and landslides. Waterways near foothills and lowland areas face the greatest risk. Ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should steer clear of thundershowers. Waves may reach 2-3 metres in the upper Gulf, and above 3 metres during thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Gulf are advised to remain ashore until 27 September 2026.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 24 September 2026.

Related articles

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 24, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
Cambodian bridal studio accused of copying Queen Suthida&#8217;s gown Bangkok News

Cambodian bridal studio accused of copying Queen Suthida’s gown

13 hours ago
Canadian arrested in Chiang Mai over alleged rape of British tourist Crime News

Canadian arrested in Chiang Mai over alleged rape of British tourist

14 hours ago
Pak Khlong Talat flower vendor alleges official threatens her to close roadside stall Bangkok News

Pak Khlong Talat flower vendor alleges official threatens her to close roadside stall

14 hours ago
Khao Kheow zoo welcomes white rhino calf on World Rhino Day Thailand News

Khao Kheow zoo welcomes white rhino calf on World Rhino Day

14 hours ago
Driver fined after blocking ambulance carrying critically ill monk Bangkok News

Driver fined after blocking ambulance carrying critically ill monk

15 hours ago
Nene Royal&#8217;s red rock costume for AGT built on Bangkok silk Entertainment

Nene Royal’s red rock costume for AGT built on Bangkok silk

15 hours ago
Former park official defends his decision to drive through elephants Thailand News

Former park official defends his decision to drive through elephants

16 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 25 to 27) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 25 to 27)

17 hours ago
Thailand, Russia plan 130th anniversary celebrations Thailand News

Thailand, Russia plan 130th anniversary celebrations

17 hours ago
Trailer wheel comes loose and hits woman waiting at Phuket traffic lights Phuket News

Trailer wheel comes loose and hits woman waiting at Phuket traffic lights

17 hours ago
Guest asks for towel animals, Phuket hotel gives a whole zoo Phuket News

Guest asks for towel animals, Phuket hotel gives a whole zoo

17 hours ago
Phuket could see more direct flights from Israel Phuket News

Phuket could see more direct flights from Israel

19 hours ago
Indonesia deports Thai woman over paid classes on visa-free entry Crime News

Indonesia deports Thai woman over paid classes on visa-free entry

19 hours ago
Nene Royal brings iconic rock riff of Seven Nation Army to AGT final Entertainment

Nene Royal brings iconic rock riff of Seven Nation Army to AGT final

20 hours ago
Chinese women rescued after alleged rape and detention at Chon Buri villa Crime News

Chinese women rescued after alleged rape and detention at Chon Buri villa

20 hours ago
Chanthaburi school director moved over naked CCTV complaint Crime News

Chanthaburi school director moved over naked CCTV complaint

20 hours ago
Thailand faces flash floods as downpours hit September 23–27 Thailand News

Thailand faces flash floods as downpours hit September 23–27

21 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 23 September: heavy rain in 31 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 23 September: heavy rain in 31 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
Private colleges in Bueng Kan deny allegations of student loan fraud Education

Private colleges in Bueng Kan deny allegations of student loan fraud

2 days ago
Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created Hot News

Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created

2 days ago
BTS vs MRT in Bangkok: which one fits your trip or daily life? Thai Life

BTS vs MRT in Bangkok: which one fits your trip or daily life?

2 days ago
Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case Crime News

Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case

2 days ago
Phuket court fight puts 669 households at risk of eviction Phuket News

Phuket court fight puts 669 households at risk of eviction

2 days ago
Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases Thailand News

Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases

2 days ago
Sakon Nakhon girl jumps from second floor to escape from rape Crime News

Sakon Nakhon girl jumps from second floor to escape from rape

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand deputy PM labels social media major flood warning as ‘fake news’