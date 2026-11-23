Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy rain is forecast today in 6 provinces, with the lower South hit hardest, the Thai Meteorological Department said. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat all face scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Bangkok stays mild, with partly cloudy skies and light fog.

The department has warned people in the lower South to watch for flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and lowlands. A moderate high-pressure system from China is extending over the upper Northeast and the South China Sea. Westerly winds are bringing isolated rain to the upper North. The Central region, including Bangkok, and the East will feel the effects next.

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Bangkok

The capital sees partly cloudy skies and light fog through the morning. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 33-36°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h continue across the city.

North

Mornings bring cool air and fog, with isolated heavy rain in the upper part of the region. Mountaintops turn cold to very cold, with isolated frost possible. Lows of 18-23°C and highs of 31-35°C are forecast, with southeasterly winds of 10-15km/h.

Northeast

Cool mornings with fog continue, and temperatures drop by 1-2°C with gusty conditions. Mountaintops stay cool to cold. Lows of 19-22°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Central

Light fog covers the region in the morning. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 33-35°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected throughout the day.

East

Morning light fog is expected across the region. Lows of 22-26°C and highs of 34-35°C are forecast, with northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres offshore.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat also face the same conditions. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 26-34°C are expected.

From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres. The bulletin notes waves above 2 metres are possible in thundershowers there. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, easterly winds of 20-35km/h push waves to about 2 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers are expected mostly in Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 30-34°C are forecast, with easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h. Waves of 1-2 metres are expected, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the lower South should beware of heavy rain and accumulated runoff. This may trigger flash floods and overflows, especially near foothills and waterways. All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and steer clear of thundershowers. From 27-30 November, the department expects isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the South as the northeast monsoon strengthens. The upper country will see cooler, windier conditions during this period.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 24 November 2026.

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