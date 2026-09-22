Thailand weather today, 23 September: heavy rain in 31 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 23, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 23 September: heavy rain in 31 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 31 provinces today, 23 September 2026. Bangkok can expect fairly widespread showers and isolated heavy rain, with lows and highs of 25-35°C. Very heavy rain is possible in Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Trat.

The active low-pressure cell over the middle coast of Vietnam will move to cover the Cambodia along the monsoon trough lying across the Central and the East regions with the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. The high-pressure system covering the upper North and the upper Northeast is weakening. Isolated very heavy rain is possible in the East while isolated heavy rain is likely in the lower Northeast, the lower Central including Bangkok and vicinity and the South. People should beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulation that may cause flash floods, overflows and landslides especially along the waterways near foothills and lowlands.

Bangkok

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 25-26°C. Maximum temperature 33-35°C. Variable winds 10-20 km/h.

ADVERTISEMENT

North

Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 21-26°C. Maximum temperature 34-36°C. Easterly winds 10-20 km/h.

Northeast

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 31-34°C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/h.

Central

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Chainat, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 33-34°C. Variable winds 10-20 km/h.

East

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong Isolated very heavy rain in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-24°C. Maximum temperature 30-34°C. Variable winds 20-35 km/h. Wave height about 2 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers.

Related Articles

South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 22-24°C. Maximum temperature 31-33°C. Westerly winds 15-35 km/h. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperature 23-24°C. Maximum temperature 30-34°C. From Phuket northward: Westerly winds 15-35 km/h. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers. From Krabi southward: Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/h. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meters in thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 23 September 2026.

Related articles

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 23, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created Hot News

Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created

13 hours ago
BTS vs MRT in Bangkok: which one fits your trip or daily life? Thai Life

BTS vs MRT in Bangkok: which one fits your trip or daily life?

13 hours ago
Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case Crime News

Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case

13 hours ago
Phuket court fight puts 669 households at risk of eviction Phuket News

Phuket court fight puts 669 households at risk of eviction

13 hours ago
Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases Thailand News

Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases

14 hours ago
Sakon Nakhon girl jumps from second floor to escape from rape Crime News

Sakon Nakhon girl jumps from second floor to escape from rape

14 hours ago
Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis Pattaya News

Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis

15 hours ago
Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar Phuket News

Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar

15 hours ago
Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home Crime News

Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home

15 hours ago
Student bins iPhone by mistake, threatens man who found it Crime News

Student bins iPhone by mistake, threatens man who found it

15 hours ago
Sattahip fishing boat sinking leaves 3 dead, 4 missing Thailand News

Sattahip fishing boat sinking leaves 3 dead, 4 missing

16 hours ago
Young Thai doctors quit over system pressures, not long hours alone Thailand News

Young Thai doctors quit over system pressures, not long hours alone

16 hours ago
Best places to visit in Thailand: a region-by-region guide for first timers Thailand Travel

Best places to visit in Thailand: a region-by-region guide for first timers

16 hours ago
Assault complainant says Phuket officer called her attention-seeking Phuket News

Assault complainant says Phuket officer called her attention-seeking

17 hours ago
Family of Thai woman in Germany seek help after five weeks without contact Thailand News

Family of Thai woman in Germany seek help after five weeks without contact

19 hours ago
93 year old woman donates four land plots to Priest Hospital Thailand News

93 year old woman donates four land plots to Priest Hospital

19 hours ago
Thailand and Japan to develop ASEAN’s largest synchrotron facility in Rayong Business News

Thailand and Japan to develop ASEAN’s largest synchrotron facility in Rayong

19 hours ago
DNA found at scene as police hunt Udon Thani store worker&#8217;s killer Crime News

DNA found at scene as police hunt Udon Thani store worker’s killer

19 hours ago
Father used son&#8217;s name to sell insurance and run up debts Thailand News

Father used son’s name to sell insurance and run up debts

20 hours ago
MRT fire linked to sparks from 750-volt electrical cable Bangkok News

MRT fire linked to sparks from 750-volt electrical cable

20 hours ago
Village headman denies drunk driving after crash kills vendor in Nonthaburi Crime News

Village headman denies drunk driving after crash kills vendor in Nonthaburi

20 hours ago
Anutin starts New York mission with UN General Assembly, investor talks Politics News

Anutin starts New York mission with UN General Assembly, investor talks

20 hours ago
Buakaw brings Muay Thai to Washington DC festival Thailand News

Buakaw brings Muay Thai to Washington DC festival

20 hours ago
Queen Sirikit cremation schedule confirmed for December Thailand News

Queen Sirikit cremation schedule confirmed for December

21 hours ago
Thailand protests Miss Universe Cambodia over historic photo Thailand News

Thailand protests Miss Universe Cambodia over historic photo

21 hours ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand weather today, 22 September: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain