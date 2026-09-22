Thailand weather today, 23 September: heavy rain in 31 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 31 provinces today, 23 September 2026. Bangkok can expect fairly widespread showers and isolated heavy rain, with lows and highs of 25-35°C. Very heavy rain is possible in Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Trat.

The active low-pressure cell over the middle coast of Vietnam will move to cover the Cambodia along the monsoon trough lying across the Central and the East regions with the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. The high-pressure system covering the upper North and the upper Northeast is weakening. Isolated very heavy rain is possible in the East while isolated heavy rain is likely in the lower Northeast, the lower Central including Bangkok and vicinity and the South. People should beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulation that may cause flash floods, overflows and landslides especially along the waterways near foothills and lowlands.

Bangkok

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 25-26°C. Maximum temperature 33-35°C. Variable winds 10-20 km/h.

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North

Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 21-26°C. Maximum temperature 34-36°C. Easterly winds 10-20 km/h.

Northeast

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 31-34°C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/h.

Central

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Chainat, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 33-34°C. Variable winds 10-20 km/h.

East

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong Isolated very heavy rain in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-24°C. Maximum temperature 30-34°C. Variable winds 20-35 km/h. Wave height about 2 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 22-24°C. Maximum temperature 31-33°C. Westerly winds 15-35 km/h. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperature 23-24°C. Maximum temperature 30-34°C. From Phuket northward: Westerly winds 15-35 km/h. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers. From Krabi southward: Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/h. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meters in thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 23 September 2026.

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