Thailand weather today, 23 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 19 provinces today, with the East and the South hit hardest. Bangkok can expect scattered thundershowers with gusts through the day.

A monsoon trough lies across the Gulf and the middle South. A high-pressure system covers the upper North, the upper Northeast and the South China Sea. Southeasterly winds carry moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf into the lower Northeast, the lower Central region, Bangkok and the East. This brings isolated heavy rain to the South and isolated thundershowers with gusts elsewhere in the upper country.

Bangkok

Bangkok faces scattered thundershowers with gusts today. Lows of 25-27°C and highs of 33-36°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

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North

Isolated thundershowers with gusts are forecast mostly in Mae Hong Son, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun. Lows of 21-26°C and highs of 34-37°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers with gusts are likely mostly in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers with gusts are forecast mostly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 34-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers bring isolated heavy rain and gusts to Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri and Chon Buri. Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat also face the same conditions. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h. Waves stay below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat face the same conditions. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Winds from Surat Thani northward are easterly at 15-30km/h. Winds from Nakhon Si Thammarat southward are southeasterly at the same speed. Waves reach about 1 metre, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 24-25°C and highs of 32-36°C are expected, with northwesterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department warns residents in affected areas to watch for flash floods, overflows and landslides, particularly near foothills, waterways and lowland areas. In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves will rise above 2 metres in thundershowers. Ships should steer clear of thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 23 October 2026.

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