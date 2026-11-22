Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 6 provinces today, with the south worst affected. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Yala face scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Bangkok stays partly cloudy with a 1-2°C rise in temperature, ranging from 24 to 35°C.

Authorities warn of flash floods and overflows in the south, particularly along waterways near foothills and lowlands. More rain, including isolated very heavy falls, is likely in the south over 24-25 November as the northeast monsoon strengthens. A weakening high-pressure system from China still brings morning cool and fog to the upper country. Another moderate high-pressure system is expected to extend over upper Thailand later this week.

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Bangkok

Bangkok sees partly cloudy skies with a 1-2°C rise in temperature. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h continue through the period.

North

The north has morning cool conditions with fog and isolated rain. Lows of 19-23°C and highs of 31-34°C are forecast. Mountaintops stay cold, ranging from 8-14°C, with southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

The northeast experiences morning cool conditions. Lows of 19-22°C and highs of 32-34°C are forecast. Mountaintops range from 14-16°C, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Central

Central Thailand has morning cool conditions with light fog and a 1-2°C rise in temperature. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 33-34°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected.

East

The east sees morning light fog and a 1-2°C rise in temperature. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 34-35°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h continue. Waves reach about 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres offshore.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat are also hit. Lows of 23-24°C and highs of 28-33°C are forecast. From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, easterly winds of 20 to 35km/h push waves to about 2 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers occur mostly in Trang and Satun. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 31-34°C are forecast. Easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of about 1 metre. Waves reach 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the south should beware of heavy to very heavy rain. Accumulations may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands. All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and should steer clear of thundershowers. More rain, including isolated very heavy falls, is expected in the south during 24-25 November as the northeast monsoon strengthens further.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 23 November 2026.

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