Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy rain is forecast in 6 provinces today, with the heaviest falls hitting the South. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Yala are the worst-hit provinces. Bangkok stays partly cloudy with lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-35°C. Residents in the South should watch for flash floods and overflows near foothills and waterways.

A high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea. It brings morning cool weather to the upper country. The northeast monsoon over the Gulf and the South is weakening, though isolated heavy rain continues in southern provinces.

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Bangkok

Bangkok is partly cloudy today. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

North

Morning cool weather brings fog and a slight drop in temperature. Isolated rain is possible in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun and Lampang. Lows of 19-21°C and highs of 31-34°C are forecast, with mountaintop lows of 8-14°C. Southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected.

Northeast

Morning cool weather continues with strong wind. Lows of 18-22°C and highs of 31-33°C are forecast, with mountaintop lows of 14-16°C. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are expected.

Central

Morning cool weather brings strong wind to the region. Lows of 21-23°C and highs of 31-34°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h are expected.

East

Morning cool weather brings strong wind to the region. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 33-36°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are expected, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres offshore.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat are also affected. Lows of 23-24°C and highs of 29-32°C are expected. From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, easterly winds of 20 to 40km/h bring waves of 2-3 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers are forecast mostly in Trang and Satun. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 29-34°C are expected. Easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast. Waves reach about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the South should beware of heavy rain and accumulations that may cause flash floods. Overflows are possible near waterways, foothills and lowlands. Ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution. They should steer clear of thundershowers, and small boats in the lower Gulf should remain ashore. Farmers in the upper North should prevent damage to crops from the cool weather.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 22 November 2026.

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