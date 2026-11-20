Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in 11 provinces today, with the South bearing the brunt of the wet weather. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla face very heavy rain. Chumphon, Narathiwat, Pattani, Surat Thani, Yala, Krabi, Satun and Trang are also under warning for heavy rain. Bangkok sees a slight drop in temperature with strong wind, with highs and lows of 23-35°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department warns southern residents to watch for flash floods and overflows. Waterways near foothills and lowlands are most at risk. Small boats in the lower Gulf are advised to stay ashore until 22 November 2026.

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A moderate to rather strong high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea. It brings cooler, windier conditions to the upper country. A rather strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South, driving the heavy rain there.

Bangkok

The capital experiences a slight drop in temperature with strong wind today. Lows of 23°C and highs of 35°C are expected.

Northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h continue through the forecast period.

North

Mornings are cool with fog and a temperature drop of 1-2°C. Isolated rain is possible in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Lows of 19-23°C and highs of 30-34°C are forecast. Mountain tops turn as cold as 8-15°C. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected.

Northeast

Mornings are cool with strong wind and a temperature drop of 1-2°C. Mountain tops remain cold through the period.

Lows of 17-21°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected. Mountain tops drop to 11-15°C. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are forecast.

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Central

Mornings are cool with strong wind and a slight drop in temperature across the region.

Lows of 22-23°C and highs of 34-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h continue through the period.

East

Mornings are cool with strong wind and a slight drop in temperature.

Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 33-35°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are expected, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres offshore.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast for Chumphon, Surat Thani, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Isolated very heavy rain is expected in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.

Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 30-33°C are forecast. From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, easterly winds of 20 to 40km/h bring waves of 2-3 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast for Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected. Easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

Residents across the South should watch for flash floods and overflows from heavy and very heavy rain. Foothills and waterways face the greatest risk. Ships in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and should steer clear of thundershowers.

Small boats in the lower Gulf should remain ashore until 22 November 2026 due to rough seas.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 21 November 2026.

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