Thailand weather today, 20 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 20, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 20 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 19 provinces today. The East and the South face the worst conditions, with continuous and locally very heavy downpours. Seven southern provinces face very heavy rain: Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Satun and Trang.

Bangkok will see scattered thundershowers with lows of 25-27°C and highs of 32-35°C. Authorities warn of flash floods, overflows and landslides in affected areas. The risk is highest along waterways near foothills and lowlands.

The department says rainfall will increase further from 21 to 25 October. The lower Northeast, Central region, East and upper South will see the heaviest effects. The monsoon trough lies across the Gulf and the middle South. A high-pressure system from China covers the upper North, upper Northeast and the South China Sea. This pattern drives easterly winds across Thailand and the Gulf, fuelling the heavy rain.

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Bangkok

The capital can expect scattered thundershowers through the forecast period. Lows of 25-27°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

North

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Mae Hong Son and Tak. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 34-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers are expected mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin. Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani will also see scattered storms. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 33-35°C are forecast, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers are forecast mostly in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram face the same conditions. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

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East

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 33-34°C are expected, with winds reaching 10 to 30km/h. Waves stay below one metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pattani and Narathiwat. Isolated very heavy rain is expected in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Lows of 23-24°C and highs of 31-33°C are forecast. Winds reach 15 to 30km/h, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Isolated very heavy rain is expected in Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-24°C and highs of 30-33°C are forecast. Winds reach 15 to 30km/h, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department urges people in affected areas to watch for gusty wind and heavy to very heavy rain. These conditions may trigger flash floods, overflows and landslides, especially near foothills and waterways. In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, ships should steer clear of thundershowers as waves exceed 2 metres. The department also warns that rainfall will intensify from 21 to 25 October across the lower Northeast, Central region, East and upper South.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 20 October 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 20, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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