Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy rain is forecast in 9 provinces today, with the South bearing the brunt of the wet weather. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Surat Thani and Yala face heavy downpours. Satun, Trang and Pattani are also named for heavy rain, while Phatthalung, Songkhla and Pattani face very heavy rain. The Thai Meteorological Department warns of possible flash floods and overflows in the South, particularly near foothills and waterways.

Bangkok sees a temperature drop of 1-2°C with strong wind, with highs reaching 35°C. A moderate to rather strong high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cooler, windier conditions nationwide. A rather strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South, driving the heavy rain there.

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Bangkok

The capital experiences a 1-2°C drop in temperature along with strong wind. Lows of 23°C and highs of 35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h are forecast.

North

Mornings turn cool with fog and a 1-2°C temperature drop. Isolated rain is possible in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Lows of 20-24°C and highs of 29-34°C are expected, with mountain tops dropping to 9-15°C. Easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

Northeast

The region faces a cool, windy morning with a temperature drop of 1-3°C. Lows of 18-22°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected, with mountain tops falling to 11-15°C. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are forecast.

Central

Mornings are cool with strong wind and a 1-2°C temperature drop. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h are forecast.

East

The region sees a cool, windy morning with a 1-2°C temperature drop. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres offshore.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala and Narathiwat. Isolated very heavy rain is forecast in Phatthalung, Songkhla and Pattani. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 30-33°C are expected.

From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, easterly winds reach 20-40km/h with waves of 2-3 metres, above 3 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain hit Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected. Easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast, with waves of about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department urges people in the South to beware of heavy to very heavy rain. The rain may trigger flash floods and overflows near foothills and lowlands. Ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and steer clear of thundershowers. Small boats in the lower Gulf are advised to remain ashore until 22 November 2026.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 20 November 2026.

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