Thailand weather today, 18 October: heavy rain in 14 provinces, Bangkok showers

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 18, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 18 October: heavy rain in 14 provinces, Bangkok showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 14 provinces today, 18 October 2026. Bangkok can expect scattered showers, with lows and highs of 24-35°C.

The weak high-pressure system from China covers the upper North, the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea leading to the easterly wind prevails over Thailand and the Gulf while the monsoon trough lies across the lower South. Isolated heavy rains are forecat in the East and the South while isolated thundershowers are still possible in the upper country.

Bangkok

Scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-26°C. Maximum temperature 33-35°C. Easterly wind 10-20 km/h.

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North

Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Minimum temperature 21-26°C. Maximum temperature 33-36°C. Easterly wind 10-20 km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 21-24°C. Maximum temperature 33-35°C. Northeasterly wind 10-20 km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers mostly in Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 22-26°C. Maximum temperature 33-36°C. Easterly wind 10-20 km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 31-34°C. Easterly wind 10-30 km/h. Waves below 1 meter and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 22-25°C. Maximum temperature 32-34°C. Surat Thani upward: Easterly wind 15-30 km/h. Nakhon Si Thammarat downward: Variable wind 15-30 km/h. Wave height about 1 meter and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 24-26°C. Maximum temperature 31-33°C. Phuket upward: Easterly wind 15-30 km/h. Krabi downward: Variable wind 15-30 km/h. Wave height about 1 meter and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

Warnings

In addition, During 18–20 October 2026, continuous rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected over the South and the East. After that, during 21–25 October 2026, rainfall will increase, bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rains along with gusty winds to the lower Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok and vicinity, the East, and the upper South.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 18 October 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 18, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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