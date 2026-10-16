Thailand weather today, 17 October: heavy rain in 20 provinces, Bangkok showers

Heavy rain is forecast in 20 provinces today, with the Central region, the East and the South hit hardest, the Thai Meteorological Department says. Bangkok can expect scattered thundershowers with gust wind, with temperatures of 26-35°C.

A weak high-pressure system from China covers the upper North, the upper Northeast and the South China Sea. Easterly and southeasterly winds are carrying moisture from the South China Sea into Thailand and the Gulf. This is triggering thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in the Central region, the East and the South.

From 18 to 20 October, continuous rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected over the South and the East. Rainfall will then increase from 21 to 25 October. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and gusty wind will then spread to the lower Northeast and the Central region, including Bangkok. The East and the upper South will also see the heavier rain.

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Bangkok

The capital will see scattered thundershowers with gust wind today. Lows of 26-27°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 10-20km/h.

North

Isolated thundershowers with gust wind are forecast mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet. Lows of 21-26°C and highs of 34-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10-20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers with gust wind are expected mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 33-35°C are forecast, with easterly winds of 10-25km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain with gust wind are forecast in Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphanburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom are also affected. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 33-36°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 10-20km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 10-30km/h. Waves reach below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla. Yala and Narathiwat are also affected. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 15-30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 15-30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the affected areas should beware of thundershowers, gusty wind and accumulated rain. These may cause flash floods, overflows and landslides, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands. Ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should steer clear of thundershowers.

Continuous rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected over the South and the East from 18 to 20 October. Rainfall will increase further across the lower Northeast, the Central region, the East and the upper South from 21 to 25 October.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 17 October 2026.

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