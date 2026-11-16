Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy rain is forecast in 4 provinces today, with the south worst affected. Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala face scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Bangkok sees scattered thundershowers with gusts, with highs reaching 34°C.

A moderate to rather strong high-pressure system from China extends over upper Thailand and the South China Sea, pushing moisture into the country. The moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South, bringing the isolated heavy rain there.

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Thundershowers with gusts are forecast across upper Thailand through 18 November, followed by a temperature drop and stronger wind. From 18 to 22 November, the South can expect scattered heavy to isolated very heavy rain. Waves may rise above 3 metres in the lower Gulf during thundershowers.

Bangkok

The capital sees scattered thundershowers with gusts through the forecast period. Lows of 25-27°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected. Southeasterly winds reach 10 to 20km/h.

North

Mornings are cool with scattered rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusts. The weather affects Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Uttaradit and Tak. Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun are also affected. Lows of 18-24°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected. Mountain tops turn as cold as 10-15°C, with easterly winds of 10 to 15km/h.

Northeast

Mornings are cool with isolated thundershowers and gusts. Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu and Udon Thani are affected. Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima also see the weather. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Mountain tops fall to 14-18°C, with southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

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Central

Scattered thundershowers with gusts hit Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Suphan Buri. Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom are also affected. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers with gusts affect Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain hit Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 30-33°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers affect Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the South should beware of heavy rain and accumulated runoff that may trigger flash floods. Waterways near foothills and lowlands face the greatest risk. Wind and waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea may rise above 2 metres in thundershowers, and ships should steer clear of thundershowers. Scattered heavy to isolated very heavy rain is forecast in the South from 18 to 22 November, with waves above 3 metres in the lower Gulf during thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 17 November 2026.

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