Thailand weather today, 16 November: heavy rain in 9 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 16, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 16 November: heavy rain in 9 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy rain is forecast in 9 provinces today, with the South hit hardest on both coasts. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Yala, Satun and Trang all face scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Bangkok sees isolated thundershowers, with lows of 25-26°C and highs of 32-34°C.

A weakening high-pressure system covers the upper country as easterly and southeasterly winds prevail there. A moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf and the South is driving the wet conditions in southern provinces.

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Bangkok

The capital expects isolated thundershowers through the forecast period. Lows of 25-26°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected. Southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

North

Mornings bring cool conditions with fog across the region. Lows of 18-23°C and highs of 30-35°C are forecast. Mountain tops turn as cold as 10-15°C. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected.

Northeast

Morning cool with light fog is forecast, along with isolated rain in the lower part of the region. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Mountain tops drop to 11-17°C. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

Central

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

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East

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected. Southeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are forecast. Wave height is about 1 metre, rising above 1 metre offshore.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat also face the same conditions. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected. Southeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast. Waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected. Easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast. Waves reach about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the South should watch for heavy rain and accumulated runoff. This runoff may cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and in lowland areas. Ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should steer clear of thundershowers amid waves above 2 metres. Scattered heavy to isolated very heavy rain is forecast in the South during 18-22 November. Waves in the lower Gulf are expected above 3 metres in thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 16 November 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 16, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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