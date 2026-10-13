Thailand weather today, 14 October: heavy rain in 24 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 14, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 14 October: heavy rain in 24 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

Heavy rain is forecast in 24 provinces today, with the lower North, Central region, East and upper South hit hardest. Bangkok faces scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain, and highs reaching 35°C. The Thai Meteorological Department warns of possible flash floods and overflows near foothills and lowlands in the affected areas.

A high-pressure system from China covers the North, Northeast and the South China Sea. Easterly and southeasterly winds carry moisture from the South China Sea toward Thailand and the Gulf. This brings widespread rain to the affected regions.

Bangkok

The capital sees scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain today. Lows of 26-27°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected. Southeasterly winds of 10-20km/h are forecast.

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North

Isolated thundershowers with isolated heavy rain affect Tak and Kamphaeng Phet. Lows of 21-26°C and highs of 33-36°C are forecast across the region. Easterly winds reach 10-20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers are expected mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram. Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani also see the activity. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 33-34°C are expected. Easterly winds of 10-25km/h are forecast.

Central

Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain hit Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram face the same conditions. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 34-36°C are forecast. Southeasterly winds of 10-20km/h are expected.

East

Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain cover Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected. Southeasterly winds of 10-30km/h are forecast. Waves run below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain affect Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 33-35°C are forecast. Southeasterly winds of 15-30km/h are expected. Waves reach about 1 metre, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain affect Phang Nga and Krabi. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 31-35°C are forecast. Easterly winds of 15-30km/h are expected. Waves reach about 1 metre, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department advises people in affected areas to beware of heavy rain and accumulated runoff. This may trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and lowlands. In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves exceed 2 metres in thundershower areas, and ships should steer clear of thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 14 October 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 14, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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