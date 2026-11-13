Thailand weather today, 14 November: heavy rain in 13 provinces

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 14, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 14 November: heavy rain in 13 provinces

Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in 13 provinces today, with the south worst affected by the northeast monsoon. Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat face fairly widespread thundershowers. Phang Nga, Ranong, Trang and Satun also see scattered thundershowers. Bangkok stays cloudy with isolated rain and a slight rise in temperature.

The Thai Meteorological Department warns southern residents to watch for flash floods and overflows. The risk is greatest near foothills and waterways. A moderate high-pressure system covers the North, Northeast and South China Sea, while the northeast monsoon continues over the Gulf and the South.

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The department adds that from 18 to 22 November, continuous rain and scattered heavy to isolated very heavy rain are expected across the South. Upper Thailand can expect thundershowers with gusts initially. Cooler temperatures and strong wind follow afterward.

Bangkok

Bangkok remains cloudy with a 1-2°C rise in temperature and isolated rain. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected. Easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h continue through the period.

North

Mornings stay cool with light fog and isolated rain across the region. Lows of 16-22°C and highs of 28-34°C are forecast. Mountain tops drop as cold as 10-15°C. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected.

Northeast

The region sees a cool morning with light fog and a 1-2°C rise in temperature. Isolated rain continues, with mountain tops dropping to 11-17°C. Lows of 19-22°C and highs of 31-33°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h continue across the region.

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Central

Central Thailand stays cloudy with a 1-2°C rise in temperature and isolated rain. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 31-34°C are forecast. Easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h continue across the region.

East

Cloudy skies bring a 1-2°C rise in temperature and isolated rain. Rain falls mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected. Easterly winds of 15 to 30km/h bring waves of about 1 metre, rising above 1 metre offshore.

South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat also face the same conditions. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 29-34°C are forecast.

From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, easterly winds of 20 to 35km/h prevail. Waves there reach about 2 metres, also rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 27-34°C are expected. Easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h prevail across the area. Waves reach about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department urges people in the South to beware of heavy to very heavy rain. The accumulation may cause flash floods and overflows near foothills and waterways. Ships in the lower Gulf should proceed with caution and steer clear of thundershowers, with waves reaching about 2 metres and above. The department also flags continuous rain and scattered heavy to isolated very heavy rain for the South between 18 and 22 November.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 14 November 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 14, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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