Thailand weather today, 13 October: heavy rain in 29 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 29 provinces today. The Central region, the East and the upper South are hit hardest. Bangkok faces scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain, with lows of 25-35°C stated in the capital’s outlook.

Residents in affected areas are warned of flash floods. Water may also overflow along waterways near foothills and lowlands.

A high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea. It pushes easterly and southeasterly winds that carry moisture into the upper country. A monsoon trough lies across the lower South, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, adding to rain in the South.

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Bangkok

The capital sees scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain today. Lows of 25-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

North

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Kamphaeng Phet. Lows of 20-25°C and highs of 33-36°C are forecast, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain hit Nakhon Ratchasima and Surin. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 32-33°C are expected, with easterly winds reaching 25km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain cover Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri and Ang Thong. Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram also see the rain. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 33-34°C are forecast, with southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo. Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat also see the rain. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with southeasterly winds reaching 30km/h. Waves run below 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain cover Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Surat Thani. Yala and Narathiwat also see the rain. Lows of 24-25°C and highs of 32-33°C are forecast, with variable winds reaching 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected, with variable winds reaching 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in affected areas should beware of heavy rain and accumulations. These may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands. In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves exceed 2 metres in thundershower areas, and ships should steer clear of thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 13 October 2026.

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