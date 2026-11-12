Thailand weather today, 13 November: heavy rain in 15 provinces

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 13, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 13 November: heavy rain in 15 provinces

Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast across 15 provinces today, with the South bearing the brunt of the downpours. Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani face the heaviest totals, with very heavy rain expected in all three provinces.

Bangkok stays cloudy with a 1-2°C rise in temperature and isolated rain, with lows of 24-26°C and highs of 31-33°C. Authorities warn of flash floods and overflows near foothills and lowlands in the South, where the risk is highest. A weakening high-pressure system from China is easing its grip on upper Thailand. The northeast monsoon now dominates the Gulf and the South, while upper Thailand sees rising temperatures and scattered rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangkok

The capital stays cloudy with a 1-2°C rise in temperature and isolated rain expected through the day. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 31-33°C are forecast. Winds come from the east at 10 to 20km/h.

North

Mornings bring cool conditions and light fog, with isolated rain expected across the region. Lows of 18-24°C and highs of 26-33°C are forecast, with mountain tops dropping to 10-15°C. Winds come from the northeast at 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

The region sees cool mornings with light fog and a 1-2°C rise in temperature. Isolated rain is expected, with lows of 20-24°C and highs of 30-33°C. Mountain tops see lows of 11-17°C, and northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h are forecast.

Central

Cloudy skies prevail with a 1-2°C rise in temperature and isolated rain expected. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 31-33°C are forecast. Winds come from the east at 10 to 20km/h.

Related Articles

East

Cloudy conditions continue with a 1-2°C rise in temperature and isolated rain expected across the region. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 32-34°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are expected, with waves of about 1 metre, rising above 1 metre offshore.

ADVERTISEMENT

South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phetchaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 27-34°C are expected.

From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, easterly winds of 20 to 35km/h are expected, with waves of about 2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 27-34°C are expected. Easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast, with waves of about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the South should beware of heavy to very heavy rain. It may trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly near foothills, waterways and lowlands. Farmers in upper Thailand are advised to guard against crop damage from isolated rain. Ships in the lower Gulf should steer clear of thundershowers amid waves reaching above 2 metres.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 13 November 2026.

Related articles

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 13, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store Bangkok News

Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store

13 hours ago
Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste Thailand News

Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste

13 hours ago
Burj Khalifa developer plans US billion Bangkok project, eyes world&#8217;s tallest tower Business News

Burj Khalifa developer plans US$5 billion Bangkok project, eyes world’s tallest tower

14 hours ago
Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases Business News

Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases

14 hours ago
Yi Peng Festival 2026 in Chiang Mai: Everything you need to know Things To Do

Yi Peng Festival 2026 in Chiang Mai: Everything you need to know

14 hours ago
Chiang Mai mayor among 79 suspects in major fake ID crackdown Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai mayor among 79 suspects in major fake ID crackdown

15 hours ago
Udon Thani woman attacks husband after finding him on phone sex call Crime News

Udon Thani woman attacks husband after finding him on phone sex call

15 hours ago
Chinese tourist says fellow nationals scammed her out of 400,000 baht Bangkok News

Chinese tourist says fellow nationals scammed her out of 400,000 baht

15 hours ago
Russian man held with 40,000 baht linked to call centre scam Pattaya News

Russian man held with 40,000 baht linked to call centre scam

16 hours ago
CAAT addresses soaring Chiang Mai flight prices ahead of festival Aviation News

CAAT addresses soaring Chiang Mai flight prices ahead of festival

16 hours ago
Former police volunteer arrested in Pattaya over drug-planting, extortion Pattaya News

Former police volunteer arrested in Pattaya over drug-planting, extortion

16 hours ago
Thailand bans new gun licences for one year with four exceptions Thailand News

Thailand bans new gun licences for one year with four exceptions

17 hours ago
Phuket woman admits inventing petrol station robbery to cover up her wrongdoing Phuket News

Phuket woman admits inventing petrol station robbery to cover up her wrongdoing

17 hours ago
Phuket driver, passenger clash in heated argument over eating in car Phuket News

Phuket driver, passenger clash in heated argument over eating in car

17 hours ago
PM Anutin clarifies rumours about ending gasohol 91 and 95 sales Thailand News

PM Anutin clarifies rumours about ending gasohol 91 and 95 sales

19 hours ago
Swiss man arrested in Pattaya amid child sexual abuse allegations Pattaya News

Swiss man arrested in Pattaya amid child sexual abuse allegations

19 hours ago
Thai Navy searches for 6 missing crew after fuel tanker sinks off Chon Buri Eastern Thailand News

Thai Navy searches for 6 missing crew after fuel tanker sinks off Chon Buri

20 hours ago
South African father missing in Phuket, daughter appeals for help Phuket News

South African father missing in Phuket, daughter appeals for help

20 hours ago
CAAT says only 2 from 7 main Thai airlines affected by data breach Aviation News

CAAT says only 2 from 7 main Thai airlines affected by data breach

20 hours ago
Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok over 2.5-billion-baht bid-rigging case Bangkok News

Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok over 2.5-billion-baht bid-rigging case

21 hours ago
Chinese premier Li Qiang to visit Thailand with seven deals lined up Thailand News

Chinese premier Li Qiang to visit Thailand with seven deals lined up

21 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 12 November: heavy rain in 14 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 12 November: heavy rain in 14 provinces

24 hours ago
Foreigner&#8217;s cold sandwich complaint and racism accusation leads to online debate Phuket News

Foreigner’s cold sandwich complaint and racism accusation leads to online debate

2 days ago
Phuket woman says employer&#8217;s cash stolen in petrol station assault Phuket News

Phuket woman says employer’s cash stolen in petrol station assault

2 days ago
Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact Economy News

Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand weather today, 12 November: heavy rain in 14 provinces