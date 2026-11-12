Thailand weather today, 13 November: heavy rain in 15 provinces

Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast across 15 provinces today, with the South bearing the brunt of the downpours. Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani face the heaviest totals, with very heavy rain expected in all three provinces.

Bangkok stays cloudy with a 1-2°C rise in temperature and isolated rain, with lows of 24-26°C and highs of 31-33°C. Authorities warn of flash floods and overflows near foothills and lowlands in the South, where the risk is highest. A weakening high-pressure system from China is easing its grip on upper Thailand. The northeast monsoon now dominates the Gulf and the South, while upper Thailand sees rising temperatures and scattered rain.

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Bangkok

The capital stays cloudy with a 1-2°C rise in temperature and isolated rain expected through the day. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 31-33°C are forecast. Winds come from the east at 10 to 20km/h.

North

Mornings bring cool conditions and light fog, with isolated rain expected across the region. Lows of 18-24°C and highs of 26-33°C are forecast, with mountain tops dropping to 10-15°C. Winds come from the northeast at 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

The region sees cool mornings with light fog and a 1-2°C rise in temperature. Isolated rain is expected, with lows of 20-24°C and highs of 30-33°C. Mountain tops see lows of 11-17°C, and northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h are forecast.

Central

Cloudy skies prevail with a 1-2°C rise in temperature and isolated rain expected. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 31-33°C are forecast. Winds come from the east at 10 to 20km/h.

East

Cloudy conditions continue with a 1-2°C rise in temperature and isolated rain expected across the region. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 32-34°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are expected, with waves of about 1 metre, rising above 1 metre offshore.

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South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phetchaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 27-34°C are expected.

From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, easterly winds of 20 to 35km/h are expected, with waves of about 2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 27-34°C are expected. Easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h are forecast, with waves of about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the South should beware of heavy to very heavy rain. It may trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly near foothills, waterways and lowlands. Farmers in upper Thailand are advised to guard against crop damage from isolated rain. Ships in the lower Gulf should steer clear of thundershowers amid waves reaching above 2 metres.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 13 November 2026.

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