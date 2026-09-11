Thailand weather today, 12 September: heavy rain in 29 provinces, Bangkok 24-34°C

A high-pressure system from China extends over the upper North and upper Northeast of Thailand today. A monsoon trough crosses the lower Central region, the upper South, the upper Gulf and the East. It links to an active low-pressure cell off the coast of middle Vietnam. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the upper South. Isolated heavy rain is also possible in the lower Northeast, lower Central region, the East and the South.

Bangkok sees fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated thundershowers through the forecast window. Temperatures range from 24-25°C to 33-34°C. Northwesterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are expected.

In the North, scattered thundershowers are likely in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Tak. Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun can also expect showers. Temperatures range from 21-26°C to 31-36°C, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

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The Northeast sees scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures range from 21-24°C to 33-34°C. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

The Central region faces fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain. Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Suphan Buri are affected. Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram are also included. Temperatures range from 23-25°C to 33-35°C, with northerly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

The East expects fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi and Sa Kaeo. Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat are also affected. Temperatures range from 23-25°C to 31-34°C. Variable winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers.

On the southern east coast, fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain are likely in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung. Isolated very heavy rain is possible in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon. Temperatures range from 22-24°C to 31-33°C. From Surat Thani upward, westerly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downward, northwesterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of about 1 metre. Offshore waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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On the southern west coast, fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain affect Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Isolated very heavy rain is possible in Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures range from 23-25°C to 29-32°C. From Phuket northward, westerly winds of 20 to 35km/h bring waves of about 2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Krabi southward, northwesterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

People should beware of heavy to very heavy rain that may cause flash floods, overflows and landslides. Foothills, lowlands and areas near waterways face the highest risk. The department notes moderate winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea of about 2 metres. Waves rise above 2 metres in thundershowers, and ships should proceed with caution and avoid them. An active low-pressure cell over the coast of middle Vietnam is expected to intensify into a tropical storm on 12-13 September. It will move near the coast of upper Vietnam during 13-14 September, and TMD advises the public to stay tuned for updates.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 12 September 2026.

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