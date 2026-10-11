Thailand weather today, 12 October: heavy rain in 9 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 9 provinces today, with the south worst affected. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Krabi, Phuket, Satun and Trang all face heavy to very heavy downpours. Bangkok sees isolated thundershowers, with lows of 25-27°C and highs of 33-35°C.

People in the South should watch for flash floods and overflows near foothills and lowlands. A high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea, pushing easterly winds across the Gulf. A monsoon trough lies across the lower South, bringing the isolated heavy rain there while the upper country sees isolated thundershowers.

Bangkok

Isolated thundershowers are expected across the capital today. Lows of 25-27°C and highs of 33-35°C are forecast, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

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North

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phichit. Lows of 20-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers are expected mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Lows of 20-24°C and highs of 32-35°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds reach 10 to 25km/h.

Central

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom. Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram also see the showers. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 30-34°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

East

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h. Waves stay below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Nakhon Si Thammarat also faces the same conditions. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 30-35°C are expected, with variable winds of 10 to 30km/h. Waves stay below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with variable winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

Residents across the South should watch for flash floods and overflows from heavy rain, particularly near waterways by foothills and lowlands. In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves exceed 2 metres in thundershower areas. Ships should steer clear of thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 12 October 2026.

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