Thailand weather today, 11 October: heavy rain in 33 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

Heavy rain is forecast in 33 provinces today, with the Central region, the East and the South bearing the worst of the thundershowers. Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan face very heavy rain. Bangkok sees fairly widespread thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain, with lows of 25-27°C and highs of 32-34°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of flash floods and overflows along waterways near foothills and lowlands. A high-pressure system from China extends over the upper North and upper Northeast. Easterly and southeasterly winds carry moisture from the South China Sea into the eastern Northeast and the East. A monsoon trough lies across the Gulf and the South, with less rain expected afterward in the upper North and upper Northeast.

Bangkok

The capital expects fairly widespread thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain. Lows of 25-27°C and highs of 32-34°C are likely, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

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North

Scattered thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain affect Tak and Kamphaeng Phet. Lows of 20-25°C and highs of 32-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers with gusty wind are forecast mostly in Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 25km/h.

Central

Fairly widespread thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. The same conditions hit Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Isolated very heavy rain is forecast in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Samut Songkhram. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

East

Fairly widespread thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain cover Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 23-27°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected, with easterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves of 1-2 metres are expected, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

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South (east coast)

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Pattani. The same conditions hit Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Isolated very heavy rain is expected in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 31-34°C are expected. Variable winds of 15 to 30km/h are forecast, with waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with northwesterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves of 1-2 metres are expected, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department advises residents to beware of flash floods and overflows along waterways near foothills and lowlands. In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves will rise above 2 metres in thundershower areas. Ships should steer clear of thundershowers, and less rain is expected afterward in the upper North and upper Northeast.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 11 October 2026.

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