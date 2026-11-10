Thailand weather today, 11 November: heavy rain in 5 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

Thailand weather today: live forecast for Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi, updated hourly

Heavy rain is forecast in 5 provinces today, with the south hit hardest. Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla face scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Bangkok sees isolated light rain and a cool, windy morning, with temperatures of 22-33°C.

Authorities warn of possible flash floods and overflows in the south, particularly along waterways near foothills and lowlands. The north faces thundershowers with gusty wind, while the upper country turns cooler with strong wind.

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A strong high-pressure system from China extends over upper Thailand and the South China Sea. A westerly trough moves across Myanmar and the north, while a moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf, the south and the Andaman Sea.

Bangkok

The capital has a cool, windy morning with isolated light rain. Lows of 22°C and highs of 33°C are expected. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h continue through the day.

North

Mornings turn cool and windy with a 1-2°C drop in temperature. Isolated thundershowers with gusts are likely mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Lows of 17-23°C and highs of 24-33°C are forecast, with mountain tops dropping to 9-15°C under easterly winds of 10 to 30km/h.

Northeast

The region has a cool, windy morning with isolated light rain in the lower part. Lows of 16-19°C and highs of 27-32°C are expected. Mountain tops fall to 10-14°C, with northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h.

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Central

Central provinces see a cool, windy morning with isolated light rain. Lows of 21-23°C and highs of 31-33°C are forecast. Northeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h continue across the region.

East

The east has a cool, windy morning with isolated light rain. Lows of 20-23°C and highs of 31-33°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Wave height is about 1 metre, rising above 1 metre offshore.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain affect Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Phatthalung and Songkhla also face the same heavy rain. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 28-32°C are forecast.

From Surat Thani northward, northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, easterly winds of 20 to 40km/h push waves to 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers are likely mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-24°C and highs of 30-33°C are expected. Easterly winds of 15 to 35km/h bring waves of about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

People in the south should beware of thundershowers and heavy rain that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially near foothills and lowlands. Ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should steer clear of thundershowers, and small boats should stay ashore. People in the upper country are advised to guard against cold weather, and farmers should protect crops from strong wind.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 11 November 2026.

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