Thailand weather today, 10 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 10, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather today, 10 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

Heavy rain is forecast in 46 provinces today, with the North, Central and East among the regions hit hardest. Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Rayong and Trat face very heavy rain. Bangkok can expect fairly widespread thundershowers with gust wind and isolated heavy rain.

A high-pressure system from China extends to upper Vietnam and is set to reach the upper North and upper Northeast today. The monsoon trough lies across the Gulf and the South. Easterly and southeasterly winds carry moisture from the South China Sea into the eastern Northeast and the East.

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of flash floods and overflows near foothills and lowlands as the heavy rain continues. Isolated heavy rain also persists across the South through the forecast period.

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Bangkok

The capital sees fairly widespread thundershowers with gust wind and isolated heavy rain today. Lows of 25-27°C and highs of 33-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

North

Scattered thundershowers bring gust wind and hail across the region, with isolated heavy rain in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang and Phayao. Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun also face isolated heavy rain. Lows of 20-24°C and highs of 34-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

Northeast

Scattered thundershowers with gust wind bring isolated heavy rain to Loei, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Khon Kaen. Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani share the same conditions. Lows of 22-24°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 25km/h.

Central

Fairly widespread thundershowers with gust wind and hail affect the region. Lop Buri, Saraburi, Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Uthai Thani and Suphan Buri face isolated heavy rain. Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram face the same, while Kanchanaburi faces isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 34-36°C are expected, with easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

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East

Fairly widespread thundershowers with gust wind bring isolated heavy rain to Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao and Chon Buri. Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat face isolated very heavy rain. Lows of 23-27°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with northeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers bring isolated heavy rain to Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Phatthalung, Songkhla and Narathiwat face the same conditions. Lows of 23-24°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with variable winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers bring isolated heavy rain to Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-34°C are expected, with northwesterly winds of 15 to 30km/h. Waves reach 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The department advises people to beware of heavy to very heavy rain accumulations. These may trigger flash floods and overflows near waterways, foothills and lowlands. Waves in thundershower areas of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will rise above 2 metres, and ships should steer clear of thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 10 October 2026.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 10, 2026, 6:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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