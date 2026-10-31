Thailand weather today, 1 November: thundershowers in 34 provinces, Bangkok showers

Heavy rain is forecast in 34 provinces today, with the North, Northeast, Central and South regions hit hardest. Bangkok can expect scattered thundershowers with lows of 25-27°C and highs of 34-36°C.

An easterly wind prevails over the Gulf, Thailand and the Andaman Sea. The high-pressure system from China covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening, allowing thundershowers to develop widely.

Bangkok

Bangkok sees scattered thundershowers through the forecast period. Lows of 25-27°C and highs of 34-36°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h.

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North

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun. Lows of 22-26°C and highs of 34-36°C are expected. Easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Ubon Ratchathani. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 34-36°C are expected. Easterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

Central

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 34-36°C are expected. Southeasterly winds of 10 to 20km/h are forecast.

East

Isolated thundershowers are forecast mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 33-36°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 10 to 30km/h. Waves stay below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers are forecast mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat are also named. Lows of 22-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected.

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From Surat Thani upward, easterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are forecast, with waves of about 1 metre, above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downward, southeasterly winds of 15 to 30km/h are forecast, with the same wave pattern.

South (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers are forecast mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-35°C are expected, with southeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/h. Waves reach about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Warnings

The Thai Meteorological Department advises people in affected areas to beware of thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves will rise above 2 metres in thundershower areas, and all ships should steer clear of thundershowers.

Source: Thai Meteorological Department daily forecast, announcement of 01 November 2026.

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