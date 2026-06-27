Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned of severe weather conditions nationwide from Sunday, June 28, to Friday, July 3, in a bulletin issued at 5pm on Friday (June 26).

Residents across the country are urged to prepare for heavy downpours, whilst boat operators in the upper Andaman Sea face strong wind waves over the same period.

TMD said a monsoon trough passing over the north and upper northeastern region is behind the sudden shift in weather.

The trough, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand and mainland Thailand, is expected to bring increased rainfall.

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in some areas, particularly the eastern region and the west coast of the southern region.

TMD urged residents in these areas to stay alert to hazards from accumulated rainfall.

Such conditions could trigger flash floods and sudden forest runoff, posing a risk to communities on hill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

People are encouraged to plan daily activities and travel carefully to stay safe and avoid disruption during this period.

Rough seas in the Andaman Sea

The upper Andaman Sea will see strong wind waves from Monday, June 29, to Friday, July 3.

Waves are forecast to reach two to three metres, rising above three metres in thunderstorm areas.

The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of about two metres, higher during thunderstorms.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas, whilst small boat operators in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore for the duration of the warning, reported The Nation.

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