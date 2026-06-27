Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 27, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read
Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28 | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned of severe weather conditions nationwide from Sunday, June 28, to Friday, July 3, in a bulletin issued at 5pm on Friday (June 26).

Residents across the country are urged to prepare for heavy downpours, whilst boat operators in the upper Andaman Sea face strong wind waves over the same period.

TMD said a monsoon trough passing over the north and upper northeastern region is behind the sudden shift in weather.

The trough, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand and mainland Thailand, is expected to bring increased rainfall.

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in some areas, particularly the eastern region and the west coast of the southern region.

TMD urged residents in these areas to stay alert to hazards from accumulated rainfall.

Such conditions could trigger flash floods and sudden forest runoff, posing a risk to communities on hill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Related Articles

People are encouraged to plan daily activities and travel carefully to stay safe and avoid disruption during this period.

Rough seas in the Andaman Sea

The upper Andaman Sea will see strong wind waves from Monday, June 29, to Friday, July 3.

Waves are forecast to reach two to three metres, rising above three metres in thunderstorm areas.

The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of about two metres, higher during thunderstorms.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas, whilst small boat operators in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore for the duration of the warning, reported The Nation.

Stay updated on Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28

34 seconds ago
British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack

1 hour ago
Police uncover two-year exam cheating network | Thaiger Thailand News

Police uncover two-year exam cheating network

3 hours ago
Drug-addict father arrested after toddler found bruised, hospitalised | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addict father arrested after toddler found bruised, hospitalised

22 hours ago
Khon Kaen man beats friend to death, mistaking him for Thai ghost | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen man beats friend to death, mistaking him for Thai ghost

23 hours ago
Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse

23 hours ago
Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy | Thaiger Hot News

Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy

24 hours ago
Defective goods bill passes unanimously, sellers now liable | Thaiger Thailand News

Defective goods bill passes unanimously, sellers now liable

1 day ago
Thai rescue dog steals the show at drone training exercise | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rescue dog steals the show at drone training exercise

1 day ago
Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony

1 day ago
Thai woman stands trial in Myanmar over killing of US diplomat ex-husband | Thaiger Hot News

Thai woman stands trial in Myanmar over killing of US diplomat ex-husband

1 day ago
June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible | Thaiger Thailand News

June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible

1 day ago
Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island | Thaiger Thailand News

Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island

2 days ago
Police focuses on teenage relative in rape, murder of 12 year old girl | Thaiger Thailand News

Police focuses on teenage relative in rape, murder of 12 year old girl

2 days ago
Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign business. It is still making the little guys crawl under it. | Thaiger Business News

Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign business. It is still making the little guys crawl under it.

2 days ago
Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man

2 days ago
Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police

2 days ago
Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket

2 days ago
Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do

2 days ago
Beijing says targeting people abroad under ethnic unity law is &#8216;necessary&#8217; | Thaiger News

Beijing says targeting people abroad under ethnic unity law is ‘necessary’

2 days ago
Thai mother forces teen into prostitution | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai mother forces teen into prostitution

2 days ago
Discovery of girl&#8217;s body in Bueng Kan forest prompts murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Discovery of girl’s body in Bueng Kan forest prompts murder probe

2 days ago
Thailand holds the best hand in Southeast Asia. It is the only one not playing it. | Thaiger Property

Thailand holds the best hand in Southeast Asia. It is the only one not playing it.

2 days ago
Government recruitment exam fraud allegedly leads to shooting in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Government recruitment exam fraud allegedly leads to shooting in Phatthalung

2 days ago
Koh Samui crowned Asia-Pacific&#8217;s best island, airport, resorts also rank | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Koh Samui crowned Asia-Pacific’s best island, airport, resorts also rank

2 days ago
Thailand Weather Updates
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 27, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.