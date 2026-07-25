Thailand weather forecast warns of floods from July 26

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 25, 2026, 9:45 AM
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Thailand weather forecast warns of floods from July 26 | Thaiger
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Thailand’s disaster prevention agency has placed 61 provinces and Bangkok on alert for heavy rain, flash floods and rough seas from July 26 to 30, warning that some areas could see extremely heavy downpours.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued the warning on July 24, citing a forecast from the Thai Meteorological Department predicting heavy to very heavy rain nationwide, with the heaviest falls expected in East Thailand and the west coast of South Thailand.

A monsoon trough moving across upper North Thailand, Laos and northern Vietnam, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, is driving the wet weather, the agency said.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms. The upper Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea are expected to see waves of around 2 metres, higher during storms.

The DDPM’s Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Operation Centre has told provincial disaster offices to prepare equipment and personnel in high risk areas.

North Thailand

Fourteen provinces are on alert for flash floods, run off and landslides: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani.

Northeast Thailand

Eighteen provinces are under watch: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

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Central Thailand

Nine provinces are on alert: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

East Thailand

Six provinces are on watch: Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South Thailand (East Coast)

Four Gulf side provinces face heavy rain and flooding: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung.

South Thailand (West Coast)

Five Andaman provinces are on alert for flooding, landslides and rough seas: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Ranong’s Mueang, Suk Samran and Kapoe districts, Phang Nga’s Koh Yao, Takua Thung, Thai Mueang, Takua Pa and Khura Buri districts, and all of Phuket are also on alert for strong winds and dangerous waves.

Bangkok and Vicinity

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and five nearby provinces, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan, are also on the watch list for heavy rain and flooding.

DDPM has told provincial offices to monitor rainfall and river levels closely, station emergency crews and machinery in risk areas, and warn tourists away from waterfalls and caves that could flood without notice.

Boat operators and ship captains have been told to take extra care, with a full navigation ban to be considered if conditions worsen. Coastal authorities have been asked to warn tourists against swimming if seas turn rough.

Stay updated on Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.

Thailand weather forecast warns of floods from July 26 | News by Thaiger
Flash flooding warning infographic released by the DDPM, translated into English

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 25, 2026, 9:45 AM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.