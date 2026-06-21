Thailand weather forecast June 21: heavy rain warning for Bangkok, South

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 21, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 2 minutes read
Thailand weather forecast June 21: heavy rain warning for Bangkok, South | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavy rain across Bangkok, the Central region, the East and the South over the next 24 hours, with flash floods, forest run-off and strong waves all possible.

In its 5pm update yesterday, June 20, the TMD said the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, along with the East and the South, would see heavy rain in some areas through to 6pm today.

The wet conditions are being driven by a moderate south-westerly monsoon still sitting over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell parked over upper Vietnam.

Residents in at-risk areas, particularly near waterways and in low-lying spots, have been told to prepare for accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and forest run-off.

Sea conditions are also rougher than usual. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are running one to two metres high, while the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are seeing waves of around one metre. In thunderstorm areas, swells could top two metres.

Boat operators in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have been advised to navigate with caution and steer clear of thunderstorm areas altogether, reported The Nation.

Thailand weather forecast June 21: heavy rain warning for Bangkok, South | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of baramyou0708 via Canva

Weather forecast, 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow

Bangkok and Vicinity

Thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places.

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  • Minimum temperature: 25 to 27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32 to 35°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10 to 20 km/h
North Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun.

  • Minimum temperature: 23 to 26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32 to 36°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10 to 20 km/h
Northeast Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.

  • Minimum temperature: 24 to 26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33 to 36°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10 to 20 km/h
Central Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.

  • Minimum temperature: 23 to 26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34 to 36°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10 to 20 km/h
East Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

  • Minimum temperature: 23 to 26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32 to 34°C
  • South-westerly winds: 15 to 30 km/h
  • Waves around one metre high, rising above two metres in thunderstorm areas
South Thailand (East Coast)

Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

  • Minimum temperature: 23 to 25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32 to 36°C
  • South-westerly winds: 15 to 30 km/h
  • Waves around one metre high, rising above two metres in thunderstorm areas
South Thailand (West Coast)

Thunderstorms are expected across 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

  • Minimum temperature: 23 to 26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32 to 34°C
  • Phuket and northwards: south-westerly winds of 15 to 35 km/h, waves one to two metres high, rising above two metres in thunderstorm areas
  • Krabi and southwards: south-westerly winds of 15 to 30 km/h, waves around one metre high, rising above two metres in thunderstorm areas

Stay updated on Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 21, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 2 minutes read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.