Thailand weather forecast July 4: heavy rain batters Northeast and East

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Heavy rain is forecast across Thailand today, with the Northeast and East facing the most severe conditions over the next 24 hours. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued warnings for flash floods and runoff in low lying areas and near mountain slopes.

A monsoon trough is passing through North Thailand and the upper Northeast, feeding into Tropical Storm Maysak. At the same time, a strong south west monsoon is sweeping the Andaman Sea, mainland Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, intensifying rainfall nationwide.

TMD is urging residents in low lying areas and near waterways to prepare for accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and forest runoff.

Sea conditions

The upper Andaman Sea is experiencing strong winds, with waves reaching two to three metres and exceeding three metres in thunderstorm areas. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of around two metres, rising above two metres during storms.

Boats are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should stay docked.

North Thailand

Thunderstorms will cover 70% of the region, with heavy rain expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Uttaradit. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius at the low end and 30 to 35 degrees Celsius at the high end. South west winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast Thailand

Thunderstorms will affect 70% of the region. Heavy rain is forecast for Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, and Ubon Ratchathani, with extremely heavy rain possible in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, and Nakhon Phanom. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius to 30 to 35 degrees Celsius. South west winds will reach 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central Thailand

Thunderstorms will cover 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius to 33 to 36 degrees Celsius. South west winds will blow at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

East Thailand

Thunderstorms will affect 70% of the region. Heavy rain is expected in Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, and Rayong, with extremely heavy rain possible in Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 28 degrees Celsius to 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. South west winds will reach 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around two metres, rising above two metres during thunderstorms.

South Thailand (East Coast)

Thunderstorms will cover 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. Temperatures will range from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius to 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani northward, south west winds will blow at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves of one to two metres, rising above two metres offshore during storms. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, winds will reach 15 to 30 kilometres per hour with waves around one metre, rising above two metres during thunderstorms.

South Thailand (West Coast)

Thunderstorms will affect 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius to 29 to 34 degrees Celsius. From Phuket northward, south west winds will reach 20 to 40 kilometres per hour with waves of two to three metres, exceeding three metres during storms. From Krabi southward, winds will blow at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves around two metres, rising above two metres during thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Thunderstorms will cover 70% of the capital and surrounding areas. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius to 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. South west winds will blow at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour, reported Matichon.

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