Thailand weather forecast July 19: rain and rough seas warning

Photo courtesy of Matichon

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) says scattered thunderstorms will continue across the country over the next 24 hours, driven by a southwest monsoon crossing the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low pressure system over northern Vietnam.

TMD urged residents to stay alert for storm related hazards, while advising boats to navigate with caution and avoid sailing through active storm zones. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will reach 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas. The lower Andaman Sea will see waves of around 1 metre, reported Matichon.

The forecast below covers 6am today, July 19, to 6am tomorrow, July 20.

North Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected across 30% of the region, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak. Temperatures will range from 22 to 26 degrees Celsius (°C) overnight to 27 to 36°C during the day, with southwest winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast Thailand

Storms will cover 20% of the region, focused on Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will span 23 to 25°C at night and 34 to 37°C by day, with southwest winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central Thailand

Thunderstorms will affect 20% of the region, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom. Expect 23 to 26°C overnight and 35 to 37°C during the day, with southwest winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

East Thailand

Storms will hit 30% of the region, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C at night to 32 to 36°C by day. Southwest winds of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour will stir seas of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundery zones.

South Thailand (East Coast)

Thunderstorms are forecast over 30% of the region, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C overnight to 34 to 36°C during the day. Southwest winds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour will push waves to around 1 metre near shore, rising beyond 1 metre further out and above 2 metres in thundery areas.

South Thailand (West Coast)

Storms will cover 30% of the region, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperatures will span 24 to 26°C at night and 32 to 34°C by day. From Phang Nga northward, southwest winds of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour will bring waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundery zones. From Phuket southward, winds will ease to 15 to 30 kilometres per hour with waves of around 1 metre, still climbing above 2 metres where storms hit.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Thunderstorms will affect 20% of the capital and surrounding areas. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27°C overnight to 35 to 37°C by day, with southwest winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

TMD issued the forecast on July 19.

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